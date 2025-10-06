KFSHRC Showcases Genomics Leadership and Rare Disease Breakthroughs at AI in Health Summit in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) highlighted its global leadership in genomics and rare disease research at the AI in Health Summit in London, presenting pioneering programs that are transforming the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of hereditary conditions through data-driven innovation.At the center of these efforts is KFSHRC’s Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) program, which screens for more than 1,500 genetic disorders. By identifying healthy embryos prior to pregnancy, the program prevents hereditary diseases from being transmitted to future generations—establishing a preventive healthcare model that reduces the national burden of genetic disorders.Complementing this initiative is KFSHRC’s large-scale Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS) program, which aims to identify genetic markers specific to the Saudi population, where higher rates of consanguinity contribute to increased prevalence of inherited diseases. This approach enables early diagnosis and personalized treatment plans, supporting precision medicine across both rare and common conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes.KFSHRC’s genomic research continues to drive global scientific progress. The hospital contributes nearly 10% of all global entries in the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database and recently diagnosed 38 individuals across three generations with hereditary osteomalacia, advancing understanding of rare bone disorders.Further strengthening its position, KFSHRC identified a novel antibiotic-resistant bacterial species, Stenotrophomonas riyadhensis, through genomic sequencing—reinforcing its role in global efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance.These achievements reflect KFSHRC’s vision to harness AI and genomics to advance precision medicine and healthcare innovation in line with Saudi Vision 2030, underscoring the importance of international collaboration to address the world’s most pressing health challenges.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year, and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2025. The hospital was also named among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek.

