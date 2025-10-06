KFSHRC to Showcases Innovations at Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is participating in the eighth edition of the Global Health Exhibition 2025, taking place in Riyadh from October 27 to 30 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center. The event brings together leading healthcare professionals, experts, and decision-makers from around the world to explore the future of healthcare innovation and delivery.At its pavilion, KFSHRC is presenting pioneering healthcare solutions in robotic surgery, T-cell therapy programs, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), surgical planning for epilepsy, and liver and small intestine transplantation.In the field of medical education, the pavilion features demonstrations of virtual reality technologies used in training and developing healthcare professionals, alongside live lectures and workshops designed to enhance knowledge exchange and promote continuous medical education.This participation underscores KFSHRC’s commitment to advancing specialized healthcare and pioneering innovations that reinforce its global leadership, aligned with its vision to be the patient’s optimal choice for specialized healthcare.The Global Health Exhibition 2025 serves as an international platform for knowledge exchange and strategic dialogue among healthcare leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators from around the world. The exhibition is one of the fastest-growing healthcare gatherings globally, featuring more than 2,000 brands, over 500 global organizations, more than 1,000 investors, and attracting over 160,000 healthcare professionals from more than 20 countries.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for 2025, and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2024. It was also listed among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.