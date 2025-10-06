KFSHRC Jeddah Successfully Applies Advanced Technique for Liver Cancer Treatment

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Jeddah has successfully applied Irreversible Electroporation (IRE) technology for the first time in the Kingdom to treat a hepatic malignancy in a 60-year-old patient with advanced liver cirrhosis complicated by hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The case was particularly complex due to the tumor’s proximity to the main biliary duct, which rendered conventional therapeutic options highly risky.Following a comprehensive evaluation by a multidisciplinary team comprising specialists in interventional radiology, hepatology, and anesthesiology, the decision was made to proceed with this advanced technique. The physicians successfully treated the tumor with high precision while preserving the integrity of adjacent vital structures, leading to stabilization of the patient’s condition.This achievement represents a milestone in the management of complex liver cancer cases, as IRE is classified among minimally invasive procedures that offer multiple advantages, including Avoidance of surgical incisions and absence of cutaneous scarring, reduced hospital stays and accelerated recovery time.The procedure underscores KFSHRC’s commitment to adopting the latest therapeutic technologies in patient care. The hospital further aims to expand the use of IRE within clinical research protocols and to collaborate with leading international medical centers in developing training and supervisory programs that enhance access to such advanced treatments.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

