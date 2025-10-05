MPD Investigating Rhode Island Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigation a fatal shooting that that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, October 3, 2025, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old juvenile male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Jermaine Durbin, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25151224

