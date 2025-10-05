MPD Arrests Columbia Heights Homicide Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, October 4, 2025, at approximately 12:34 a.m., Third District officers responded for a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Jerome Myles, of Northwest, DC.

Responding officers observed two suspects fleeing the scene and entering a nearby apartment building. Homicide Branch detectives responded to the scene, and following multiple emergency search warrants, one of the suspects was located and placed under arrest. 35-year-old Antone Whitaker of Northeast, DC, was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

The second suspect is still being sought. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25151341

