Morris County Tourism Bureau Announces Arts in Action Breakfast on October 30

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Morris County Tourism Bureau will host the Made in Morris: Arts in Action Breakfast on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park, NJ.This gathering will celebrate and bring together artists, business leaders, educators, and community advocates for a morning of connection, creativity, and collaboration. The event will highlight the critical role of the arts in driving innovation, fostering belonging, and fueling Morris County’s economic vitality, with a keynote address delivered by Justin Kiczek, President & Executive Director of The FM Kirby Foundation.The program will also feature a special Award Ceremony, recognizing outstanding creativity and leadership across Morris County’s arts community:• Arts Education Visionary Award – Barbara Reuther, Director of Arts in Education and Arts in Health, Morris Arts• Arts Advocacy Champion Award – The Honorable Kevin M. O’Brien, Head Theatrical & Concert Rigger, MetLife Stadium; President Emeritus, Local 632 IATSE; Board Member, NJ State Council on the Arts• Lifetime Arts Impact Award – Don Jay Smith, LKS Associates• Innovative Arts Institution Award – Morris Museum, under the leadership of Executive Director Dr. Thomas Loughman• Heritage & Ancestry in the Arts Award – Art in the Atrium (Charles Craig & Simone Craig) and Julian Gomez, Founder, IDEA Cultural (Dover, NJ)• The Creative Business Award – Danielle and Chris Merzatta, Merzatta Jewelry, Morristown, NJ• Corporate Patron of the Arts Award – Atlantic Health System“This event is a celebration of creativity—and more; it’s an invitation to connect, to be inspired, and to experience and celebrate the artists that make Morris County so vibrant. We’re thrilled to welcome residents and visitors alike to discover the talent that flourishes here and to see firsthand why our community is such a special place to live, work, and explore.” Said Meghan Hunscher, President & CEO of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce“We are incredibly excited to host this year’s arts event, which shines a spotlight on the extraordinary creativity that makes our community thrive. We are deeply grateful to our supporters and the dedicated members of the Morris County Arts Consortium, whose collaboration and vision make this event possible,” added Samantha Rutledge, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Morris County Tourism Bureau.Event Details• Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025• Time: 8:00 AM Registration & Networking; 9:00 AM Program Begins• Location: Park Avenue Club, 184 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ 07932• Learn more and register: Arts in Action Breakfast Event Page The Arts in Action Breakfast builds on the momentum of the Morris County Arts Consortium Steering Committee, The Consortium unites five of the county’s leading cultural organizations—Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morris Museum, Morris Arts, The Growing Stage – The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey, and the Baroque Orchestra of New Jersey—to advance a shared vision of collaboration, cultural vitality, and economic growth. Read more about the Arts Consortium here. Attendees of the Arts in Action Breakfast can expect immersive experiences, meaningful conversations, and new opportunities to engage with Morris County’s vibrant cultural sector. The event invites funders, creative business owners, civic leaders, and advocates alike to celebrate the arts as both a reflection of community identity and a catalyst for bold new possibilities.About the Morris County Economic Development Alliance (d/b/a Morris County Tourism Bureau):The Morris County Tourism Bureau (MCTB) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with the interchangeable DBA of “The Morris County Economic Development Alliance” (MCEDA). The organization is an affiliated division of the 501(c)(6) Morris County Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) and Morris County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC). The organization holds the distinction of being the official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for Morris County.The organization’s mission is to serve as the primary destination marketing organization for Morris County, NJ, that positively affects the economy by promoting the area’s exceptional historic, cultural, dining, and recreational attractions. The Morris County Tourism Bureau also provides services to residents, business travelers, and tourists.

