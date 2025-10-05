High Mountain Breezes earns Its 4th #1 2025 European Hit as “Circle” Debuts @ #1 On the Hotdisc Charts

“True creativity, that which withstands the test of time, requires a synergy of seemingly different viewpoints, talents and experiences joined together toward a unified heartfelt message.” High Mountain Breezes releases “Circle,” a new single paying tribute to Harry Chapin’s legacy and 53 years of musical influence. The HMB Players—featuring a lineup of seasoned artists and players— again join forces to bring High Mountain Breezes’ rendition of “Circle” to life.

High Mountain Breezes single "Circle” Debuts at #1 on the European Hotdisc Charts. The 4th HMB release to hit the top of the Hotdisc charts in 2025.

The song has long held a special place for our family and countless others. After more than five decades, this new recording honors Harry’s legacy and his enduring message of unity.”” — Sandy Chapin, Wife of the Late Harry Chapin

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIGH MOUNTAIN BREEZES latest single " Circle " debuts this past week in Europe at #1on the European Hotdisc Charts. Circle is the fourth High Mountain Breezes release to hit the top of the Hotdisc charts in 2025."The HMB Players have done it again - and with the addition of a well-put-together video featuring the main players it has driven their new version of Harry Chapin's "Circle" straight to number 1. It's a rare thing for a song to garner enough instant positive reaction to debut the track at the top, but with a strong audience of DJs throughout Europe they now know that an HMB Players single is an event to look” — Stuart Cameron, Hotdisc FounderThe HIGH MOUNTAIN BREEZES are excited and honored to have learned that their sound continues to be embraced by fans world-wide over the past four years, with its latest release, ‘Circle” debuting on the European Hotdisc charts at #1 for the week of October 1, 2025. "Circle” is the 4th HIGH MOUNTAIN BREEZES single to go to #1 in 2025. “Drift Away” their 3rd debuted in April of 2025. “Heaven" their second #1 debut at #1 in February. Earlier in January 2025 their release of "Meet Me in Montana", also went to #1 on the same European charts.The High Mountain Breezes label—a musical journey rooted in heart, harmony, and timeless tribute—joined forces with Chapin Music Productions to honor the 53rd anniversary of Harry Chapin’s iconic release “Circle.” As part of its new album Contributions, the label proudly unveiled its fifth single: a heartfelt rendition of “Circle,” celebrating Chapin’s enduring legacy. As part of their ‘Contributions’ theme, they pay tribute to the 53rd anniversary of Harry Chapin’s iconic release, celebrating its enduring impact across generations.“It’s deeply meaningful to see ‘Circle’ reimagined after 53 years,” said Sandy Chapin, wife of the late Harry Chapin. “The song has always held a special place in our lives and in the hearts of so many. This new recording beautifully captures Harry’s spirit and the timeless message of connection he shared through his music.”“I love High Mountain Breezes’ rendition of ‘Circle’—it was the song my father ended all his concerts with, and it brings back wonderful memories,” said Jason Chapin, son of legendary singer-songwriter Harry Chapin. He went on to say that the new recording highlights the group’s exceptional musicianship and stands as a moving tribute to his father’s enduring legacy."We are sharing our rendition of this timeless classic with gratitude and reverence, as a celebration of Harry Chapin's life, his legacy, and the timeless circle of music he helped create. Harry’s memory lives on through his songs... and through us. As part of our tribute to Harry, Tom, and Steve Chapin, we hope a piece of him stays with our friends and fans too,” said Bruce Tarletsky, Executive Producer and Founder of High Mountain Breezes.About High Mountain BreezesHMB is a collection of lifelong music friends who take time out of their professional careers to come together to reconnect, share in friendship and God-given talent to create their own style of music together. In the studio, it is a very heartfelt and spiritual experience shared among friends who love what they do as opposed to a standard studio work session.One contributing HIGH MOUNTAIN BREEZES player expressed the spirit of the High Mountain Breezes very eloquently when he said, “The gift of being a worthy session player is two-fold, first; using one’s palette to augment something already beautiful, and second, being trusted and skilled enough to do it.”When the High Mountain Breezes contributing Artists together as a team, they use this sentiment for the collective whole. In a way, they are leaving their own mark on music, by creating a unique legacy. When together, it is truly a collaborative effort where time stands still. Everyone from the players, the vocalist, the songwriting team and producers contribute to our songs. When you hear a High Mountain Breezes' song, you'll feel the chemistry of years of friendship paired with musical mastery achieved only through each Artist's legendary skillset combined music.”##

Experience the mesmerizing sounds of our new release, “Circle”, featuring the rich tones of the HIGH MOUNTAIN BREEZES contributing Players & Artists.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.