HIGH Mountain BREEZES Pays TRIBUTE to HARRY Chapin WITH New SINGLE 'CIRCLE' in PARTNERSHIP with CHAPIN Music PRODUCTIONS

High Mountain Breezes releases “Circle,” a new single paying tribute to Harry Chapin’s legacy and 53 years of musical influence. The HMB Players—featuring a lineup of seasoned artists and players— again join forces to bring High Mountain Breezes’ rendition of “Circle” to life. “True creativity, that which withstands the test of time, requires a synergy of seemingly different viewpoints, talents and experiences joined together toward a unified heartfelt message.”

HMB PLAYERS release “Circle” in tribute to Harry Chapin’s original 1972 release, marking 53 years of enduring musical legacy.

The song has long held a special place for our family and countless others. After more than five decades, this new recording honors Harry’s legacy and his enduring message of unity.” — Sandy Chapin, Wife of the Late Harry Chapin

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIGH Mountain BREEZES Pays TRIBUTE to HARRY Chapin WITH Their NEW Single “CIRCLE,” in PARTNERSHIP with CHAPIN Music PRODUCTIONSHigh Mountain Breezes’ HMB PLAYERS release a heartfelt rendition of “Circle” from the album Contributions, honoring 53 years of Harry Chapin’s enduring legacy in collaboration with Chapin Music Productions.The High Mountain Breezes label—a musical journey rooted in heart, harmony, and timeless tribute—joins forces with Chapin Music Productions to honor the 53rd anniversary of Harry Chapin’s iconic release “Circle.” As part of its new album Contributions, the label proudly unveils its fifth HMB PLAYERS single: a heartfelt rendition of “Circle,” celebrating Chapin’s enduring legacy.The HMB PLAYERS are thrilled and honored to continue sharing their signature sound—one embraced by fans worldwide for the past four years—as they make another splash with their highly anticipated fifth single, “Circle,” their third release of 2025. With their unmistakable million-dollar sound, the HMB PLAYERS infuse fresh energy into this beloved ’70s soft rock and adult contemporary classic. As part of their ‘Contributions’ theme, they pay tribute to the 53th anniversary of Harry Chapin’s iconic release, celebrating its enduring impact across generations. “It’s deeply meaningful to see ‘Circle’ reimagined after 53 years,” said Sandy Chapin, wife of the late Harry Chapin. “The song has always held a special place in our lives and in the hearts of so many. This new recording beautifully captures Harry’s spirit and the timeless message of connection he shared through his music.”High Mountain Breezes invites listeners into the studio for a truly immersive experience with the official “Circle” music video. Feel the magic as the HMB PLAYERS breathe new life into a timeless classic. Originally penned and released in 1972 by the legendary Harry Chapin—one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of all time—this reimagined rendition honors his legacy while offering a fresh, unforgettable listening experience.THE HMB PLAYERS, under the masterful arrangement of Chris Leuzinger and the expertise of renowned Nashville producer Bob Bullock, have truly made “Circle” their own. Featuring standout performances by the immensely talented Melissia DuVall, Ron Wallace, and Tania Hancheroff—alongside the beautifully blended background vocals of Vicki Hampton and Robert Bailey—this High Mountain Breezes release delivers a heartfelt soft rock and adult contemporary sound that resonates deeply with listeners.“I love High Mountain Breezes’ rendition of ‘Circle’—it was the song my father ended all his concerts with, and it brings back wonderful memories,” said Jason Chapin, son of legendary singer-songwriter Harry Chapin. He went on to say that the new recording highlights the group’s exceptional musicianship and stands as a moving tribute to his father’s enduring legacy."Special thanks to our friends at Chapin Productions for partnering with us in honoring Harry Chapin and his brothers, Tom and Steve. Their rendition will always be the defining version, but some moments in music history resonate far beyond the stage.The clips featured in our official music video offer a rare and deeply moving glimpse into Harry Chapin’s final live performance of his iconic song. Filmed in August 1980, it captures an intimate and powerful moment with his brothers, Tom and Steve Chapin. Just a year later, we tragically lost Harry in a car accident—making this footage not only unforgettable but profoundly meaningful.We share it now, with gratitude and reverence, as a celebration of his life, his legacy, and the timeless circle of music he helped create. Harry’s memory lives on through his songs... and through us. As part of our tribute to Harry, Tom, and Steve Chapin, we hope a piece of him stays with you too,” said Bruce Tarletsky, Executive Producer and Founder of High Mountain Breezes.When asked about the HMB PLAYERS, Bruce Tarletsky shared, “These lifelong friends, who have excelled as session and touring musicians, have accomplished so much as individuals—but when they come together… IT’S MAGIC!” He continued, “The production on these tracks is superb—crystal clear—a source of great pride for all of us who make up the HMB PLAYERS. Whenever you have the opportunity to be part of something bigger than yourself, it’s truly special. That’s what my experience has been with High Mountain Breezes.”About High Mountain BreezesHMB is a collection of lifelong music friends who take time out of their professional careers to come together to reconnect, share in friendship and God-given talent to create their own style of music together. In the studio, it is a very heartfelt and spiritual experience shared among friends who love what they do as opposed to a standard studio work session.One player expressed the spirit of HMB very eloquently when he said, “The gift of being a worthy session player is two-fold, first; using one’s palette to augment something already beautiful, and second, being trusted and skilled enough to do it.”When HMB comes together as a team, members use this sentiment for the collective whole. In a way, the HMB players are leaving their own mark on music, by creating a unique legacy. When together, it is truly a collaborative effort where time stands still. Everyone from the players, the vocalist, the songwriting team and producers contribute to our songs. When you hear a High Mountain Breezes' song, you'll feel the chemistry of years of friendship paired with musical mastery achieved only through each member's legendary skillset combined.

Experience the mesmerizing sounds of our new release, “Circle”, featuring the rich tones of the HMB Players and the captivating vocals of Melissia & Ron

