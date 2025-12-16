HIGH Mountain BREEZES Music MARKS New CHAPTER With UPDATED Name AND Reimagined WEBSITE

Something stirring is always on the horizon in the High Mountain Breezes --- The winds are shifting — and something unforgettable is on its way.

A Refined Name and Reimagined Website Honors the High Mountain Breezes’ Roots While Embracing the Next Chapter of its Musical Journey.

High Mountain Breezes Music gives listeners one clear home for our songs, stories, and videos—a space that reflects who we are, where we’ve been, and the creative path ahead.” — Bruce Tarletsky, High Mountain Breezes Music Founder & Creative Director

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The High Mountain Breezes Music label—a musical journey rooted in heart, harmony, and timeless tribute is excited about its transition into 2026. The transition to High Mountain Breezes Music comes at a pivotal moment for High Mountain Breezes, as the collective continues to expand its creative footprint and deepen its connection with listeners. Central to this evolution is the launch of a redesigned website — www.highmountainbreezesmusic.com — built around a single guiding principle: making it easier than ever for fans to experience the music, stories, and conversations that define the High Mountain Breezes Music journey.“High Mountain Breezes Music isn’t just a sound, it’s a feeling, and building their website was about making sure that feeling comes through the moment fans land on the page, or enter the Riffle Water Lodge , as we say” said Jay Franze, Project ManagerAt the heart of the new site is the Riffle Water Lodge @ High Mountain Breezes Music, a thoughtfully curated hub that brings all of the group’s content together in one welcoming place. Instead of searching through multiple pages, visitors can now settle into a streamlined experience where music, videos, interviews, and behind‑the‑scenes stories flow naturally from one to the next.The Lodge is designed to feel like a gathering place—somewhere to slow down, pull up a chair, and let the current carry you. Fans can watch official music videos , listen to original songs and timeless classics, or step “Behind the Music” to explore the stories and friendships that shape the sound. It’s also a space where conversations unfold through interviews, podcasts, and reflections from the artists and collaborators who make up the High Mountain Breezes Music family.Listeners discovering the group for the first time will find honest reactions, first impressions, and the small, meaningful moments when a song unexpectedly resonates—experiences as alive and ever‑moving as riffle water in a mountain stream. Whether visitors stop in for a single song or linger for a while, the Lodge is built to feel familiar, inviting, and easy to return to.Beyond the Lodge, the new website offers a refreshed look at the broader High Mountain Breezes Music Experience, with more stories to explore, more trails to wander, and more open air just beyond the door. The redesign reflects the group’s commitment to clarity, accessibility, and a deeper connection with the people who share in the music.“This evolution to High Mountain Breezes Music is about clarity — for us and for the people who share in our songs. We wanted to create a place where listeners could slow down, settle in, and experience everything we make without having to search for it. The new website, and especially the Riffle Water Lodge, brings all of our music, videos, and stories together in one welcoming space. It reflects who we are, where we’ve been, and the creative path we’re excited to walk next.” Said Bruce Tarletsky, Founder & Creative Director, High Mountain Breezes Music.With the launch of the new name and website, High Mountain Breezes Music is stepping confidently into its next chapter—one defined by deeper storytelling, stronger connections, and a renewed commitment to the craft. Fans, new listeners, and longtime friends are invited to explore the redesigned site, settle into the Riffle Water Lodge, and experience the full breadth of what High Mountain Breezes Music has to offer. The journey continues at www.highmountainbreezesmusic.com About High Mountain Breezes MusicHMB is a collection of lifelong music friends who take time out of their professional careers to come together to reconnect, share in friendship and God-given talent to create their own style of music together. In the studio, it is a very heartfelt and spiritual experience shared among friends who love what they do as opposed to a standard studio work session.One contributing HIGH MOUNTAIN BREEZES MUSIC player expressed the spirit of the High Mountain Breezes Music very eloquently when he said, “The gift of being a worthy session player is two-fold, first; using one’s palette to augment something already beautiful, and second, being trusted and skilled enough to do it.”When the High Mountain Breezes Music contributing Artists together as a team, they use this sentiment for the collective whole. In a way, they are leaving their own mark on music, by creating a unique legacy. When together, it is truly a collaborative effort where time stands still. Everyone from the players, the vocalist, the songwriting team and producers contribute to our songs. When you hear a High Mountain Breezes’ song, you’ll feel the chemistry of years of friendship paired with musical mastery achieved only through each Artist’s legendary skillset combined music.”###

