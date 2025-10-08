Metal art expo based on the anime 'Ghost in the Shell' to open in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago.

GAAAT will use their signature 2.5D technology to recreate iconic scenes from the anime in metal, allowing fans to see and feel the world of Ghost in the Shell.

TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art brand GAAAT has announced the first exhibition of metal art based on “Ghost in the Shell” in three U.S. cities starting in October.

▍Beyond a visual experience

What if you could feel the world of Ghost in the Shell?

This metal canvas art exhibition collaboration with Ghost in the Shell is an opportunity for fans to make this wish come true.

The exhibition will feature metallic artworks by GAAAT based on the world of “Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.”

▍Why metal? GAAAT’s Challenge

GAAAT is an international art brand that strives to maximize the value of the dimension between 2D and 3D.

For this event, they have replicated the philosophical and metropolitan aesthetic of Ghost in the Shell.

By separating the 2D visual into 32 layers and utilizing metal’s natural reflective properties, they change scenes from the anime from simple prints to visual and tactile experiences.

▍All piece are limited edition with certificates of authenticity

All 11 pieces are limited edition works.

Each comes with a certificate of eligibility and will be sold as highly valuable collector’s items.

Featuring signature characters from the series, including Motoko Kusanagi, Batou, and Tachikoma, these pieces are sure to be attractive to any fan of Ghost in the Shell.

▍Opening in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago with limited edition merchandise for visitors

The metal art exhibition featuring Ghost in the Shell will open in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago. In addition, there will be a number of limited edition goods that cannot be found anywhere else, including T-shirts and towels.

▍Reservations and Access

Entry is free, but reservations must be made in advance.

Merchandise will be available for purchase at the venue.

📍 Ghost in the Shell Metal Art Exhibition

🎫 Free (reservation required)

🎁 Limited edition art and merchandise

👉 Web: https://gallery.gaaat.com/pages/ghostintheshell-sac-usa-en

👇Details of each exhibition

Los Angeles

October 16th – 19th, 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Venue: Burce Lurie Gallery 608 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, California

Seattle

October 23rd – 26th, 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Venue: Gray Sky Gallery 320 1st Ave S, Seattle, Washington

Chicago

October 30th, 12:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

October 31st, 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

November 1st, 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

November 2nd, 12:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Venue: Artist Replete 835 N. Michigan Avenue Floor 2, Chicago, Illinois

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.