CambriLearn Announces IEB Registration; Launches Grade 10 from 2026

CambriLearn Online School

CambriLearn, the global online school, today announced its registration with the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and the launch of Gr 10 from January 2026.

Families want rigorous academics with the flexibility of online learning, without compromising on the quality and credibility of their child’s matric” — Cecilia Reineke

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CambriLearn , the global online school, today announced its registration with the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and the launch of Grade 10 (FET Phase) from January 2026, giving South African families a high-quality online pathway to the National Senior Certificate (NSC).“Families want rigorous academics with the flexibility of online learning, without compromising on the quality and credibility of their child’s matric,” said Cecilia Reineke, Principal & Co-Founder of CambriLearn. “IEB registration allows us to deliver exactly that: a structured, well-supported route to the NSC, powered by our live teaching, data-driven support, and a learning experience built for modern students.” - Cecilia Reineke, Principal & Co-Founder, CambriLearnWith IEB Grade 10 opening in 2026, CambriLearn will phase in senior grades in line with exam-board requirements and quality standards, with Grade 12 available from 2028. The programme blends live, small-group teaching with on-platform resources, progress tracking, and one-to-one academic support, designed to help students build strong subject mastery and exam confidence.Why this matters for familiesRecognised NSC pathway: Students study online with CambriLearn and write IEB-set assessments toward the Umalusi-quality-assured NSC.Structure with accountability: Modern online delivery with timetables, human teachers, and clear term structure, ideal for students who need structure without losing momentum.Choice of pathways: IEB (NSC) joins CambriLearn’s broader menu of options so families can choose the route that best fits their goals.Families can secure their place for IEB Grade 10 today. With small-group classes and limited capacity, early registration is strongly recommended.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.