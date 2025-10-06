CambriLearn Announces IEB Registration; Launches Grade 10 from 2026

CambriLearn Online School

CambriLearn Online School

CambriLearn, the global online school, today announced its registration with the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and the launch of Gr 10 from January 2026.

Families want rigorous academics with the flexibility of online learning, without compromising on the quality and credibility of their child’s matric”
— Cecilia Reineke
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CambriLearn, the global online school, today announced its registration with the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and the launch of Grade 10 (FET Phase) from January 2026, giving South African families a high-quality online pathway to the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

“Families want rigorous academics with the flexibility of online learning, without compromising on the quality and credibility of their child’s matric,” said Cecilia Reineke, Principal & Co-Founder of CambriLearn. “IEB registration allows us to deliver exactly that: a structured, well-supported route to the NSC, powered by our live teaching, data-driven support, and a learning experience built for modern students.” - Cecilia Reineke, Principal & Co-Founder, CambriLearn

With IEB Grade 10 opening in 2026, CambriLearn will phase in senior grades in line with exam-board requirements and quality standards, with Grade 12 available from 2028. The programme blends live, small-group teaching with on-platform resources, progress tracking, and one-to-one academic support, designed to help students build strong subject mastery and exam confidence.

Why this matters for families
Recognised NSC pathway: Students study online with CambriLearn and write IEB-set assessments toward the Umalusi-quality-assured NSC.


Structure with accountability: Modern online delivery with timetables, human teachers, and clear term structure, ideal for students who need structure without losing momentum.


Choice of pathways: IEB (NSC) joins CambriLearn’s broader menu of options so families can choose the route that best fits their goals.


Enrolment now open for 2026
Families can secure their place for IEB Grade 10 today. With small-group classes and limited capacity, early registration is strongly recommended.

Book your consultation today

CambriLearn Marketing
CambriLearn
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CambriLearn Announces IEB Registration; Launches Grade 10 from 2026

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
CambriLearn Marketing
CambriLearn
Company/Organization
CambriLearn
155 West Street
Johannesburg, 2031
South Africa
+27 82 467 1727
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At CambriLearn, we believe that education should adapt to the student, not the other way around. ‍ That’s why we’ve built a globally trusted online learning platform that supports thousands of students across more than 100 countries, from Pre-Primary to A Levels. ‍ Whether you’re preparing for a future in South Africa or anywhere else in the world, CambriLearn offers flexible, high-quality education tailored to your child’s pace, goals, and needs. We offer a range of internationally aligned curricula, including the South African CAPS curriculum, KABV (Kurrikulum- en Assessering Beleidsverklaring), the British Curriculum aligned to the Cambridge pathway, the internationally accredited Pearson Edexcel curriculum and the US K-12 Curriculum. ‍ Our platform provides real teachers, live online classes, personalised feedback, and continuous academic guidance. Parents also benefit from full visibility and progress tracking via the Parent Dashboard. From ambitious athletes and performers to students needing a quieter, more personalised learning environment, CambriLearn empowers learners to pursue their potential, without compromising on structure, standards, or future opportunities. ‍ We’re not just rethinking school. We’re building an education model designed for how life really works.

More From This Author
CambriLearn Announces IEB Registration; Launches Grade 10 from 2026
CambriLearn launches Hybrid Education Hub in Dubai with Louise Dawson
New Infographic Reveals Why Parents Are Reimagining Screen Time, and School Itself
View All Stories From This Author