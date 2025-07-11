New Infographic Reveals Why Parents Are Reimagining Screen Time, and School Itself
See the infographic: The Future of Learning – 30 Stats That Are Reshaping Education
Titled "The Future of Learning", the visual highlights 30 of the most urgent, surprising and disruptive shifts happening in education, from digital overload to the global rise in learning alternatives.
But instead of sounding the alarm on screens, CambriLearn reframes the issue: It's not about how much screen time kids have. It's about what that time is used for.
"There's a big difference between scrolling and learning.
The problem isn't screen time, it's passive screen time," said a CambriLearn spokesperson. "We created this infographic to help parents see what's really at stake, and what's possible."
Highlights from the infographic include:
Children aged 3–17 now spend over 7 hours a day on screens
Fewer than 1 in 4 students believe school prepares them for real life
Over 60% of parents are exploring alternatives to traditional education
With so many hours spent online, CambriLearn argues the opportunity isn't to cut screen time, it's to reclaim it. The infographic has already sparked debate among educators and parents across South Africa and beyond, calling attention to a growing movement toward flexible, tech-enabled, purpose-driven learning.
As one of the world’s leading online schools, CambriLearn offers fully supported learning from Grade R through Matric and K–12 through to A Levels, including CAPS, British and US curricula. The platform combines live lessons, real teacher feedback, and parent dashboards to transform screen time into something truly educational.
"This isn't a fight against screens. It's a rallying cry to use them better, for learning, not just consumption."
Explore the full infographic
