New Infographic Reveals Why Parents Are Reimagining Screen Time, and School Itself

A powerful new infographic released by online school CambriLearn is challenging conventional narratives around screen time and education.

DE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A powerful new infographic released by online school CambriLearn is challenging conventional narratives around screen time and education, and making headlines for all the right reasons.

See the infographic: The Future of Learning – 30 Stats That Are Reshaping Education

Titled "The Future of Learning", the visual highlights 30 of the most urgent, surprising and disruptive shifts happening in education, from digital overload to the global rise in learning alternatives.

But instead of sounding the alarm on screens, CambriLearn reframes the issue: It's not about how much screen time kids have. It's about what that time is used for.
"There's a big difference between scrolling and learning.

The problem isn't screen time, it's passive screen time," said a CambriLearn spokesperson. "We created this infographic to help parents see what's really at stake, and what's possible."

Highlights from the infographic include:

Children aged 3–17 now spend over 7 hours a day on screens
Fewer than 1 in 4 students believe school prepares them for real life
Over 60% of parents are exploring alternatives to traditional education

With so many hours spent online, CambriLearn argues the opportunity isn't to cut screen time, it's to reclaim it. The infographic has already sparked debate among educators and parents across South Africa and beyond, calling attention to a growing movement toward flexible, tech-enabled, purpose-driven learning.

As one of the world’s leading online schools, CambriLearn offers fully supported learning from Grade R through Matric and K–12 through to A Levels, including CAPS, British and US curricula. The platform combines live lessons, real teacher feedback, and parent dashboards to transform screen time into something truly educational.

"This isn't a fight against screens. It's a rallying cry to use them better, for learning, not just consumption."

Explore the full infographic

CambriLearn Marketing
CambriLearn
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Infographic Reveals Why Parents Are Reimagining Screen Time, and School Itself

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
CambriLearn Marketing
CambriLearn
Company/Organization
CambriLearn
155 West Street
Johannesburg, 2031
South Africa
+27 82 467 1727
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At CambriLearn, we believe that education should adapt to the student, not the other way around. ‍ That’s why we’ve built a globally trusted online learning platform that supports thousands of students across more than 100 countries, from Pre-Primary to A Levels. ‍ Whether you’re preparing for a future in South Africa or anywhere else in the world, CambriLearn offers flexible, high-quality education tailored to your child’s pace, goals, and needs. We offer a range of internationally aligned curricula, including the South African CAPS curriculum, KABV (Kurrikulum- en Assessering Beleidsverklaring), the British Curriculum aligned to the Cambridge pathway, the internationally accredited Pearson Edexcel curriculum and the US K-12 Curriculum. ‍ Our platform provides real teachers, live online classes, personalised feedback, and continuous academic guidance. Parents also benefit from full visibility and progress tracking via the Parent Dashboard. From ambitious athletes and performers to students needing a quieter, more personalised learning environment, CambriLearn empowers learners to pursue their potential, without compromising on structure, standards, or future opportunities. ‍ We’re not just rethinking school. We’re building an education model designed for how life really works.

More From This Author
New Infographic Reveals Why Parents Are Reimagining Screen Time, and School Itself
CambriLearn Launches US Curriculum, Becomes World’s Most Comprehensive Online School
View All Stories From This Author