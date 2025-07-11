New Infographic Reveals Why Parents Are Reimagining Screen Time, and School Itself

About

At CambriLearn, we believe that education should adapt to the student, not the other way around. ‍ That’s why we’ve built a globally trusted online learning platform that supports thousands of students across more than 100 countries, from Pre-Primary to A Levels. ‍ Whether you’re preparing for a future in South Africa or anywhere else in the world, CambriLearn offers flexible, high-quality education tailored to your child’s pace, goals, and needs. We offer a range of internationally aligned curricula, including the South African CAPS curriculum, KABV (Kurrikulum- en Assessering Beleidsverklaring), the British Curriculum aligned to the Cambridge pathway, the internationally accredited Pearson Edexcel curriculum and the US K-12 Curriculum. ‍ Our platform provides real teachers, live online classes, personalised feedback, and continuous academic guidance. Parents also benefit from full visibility and progress tracking via the Parent Dashboard. From ambitious athletes and performers to students needing a quieter, more personalised learning environment, CambriLearn empowers learners to pursue their potential, without compromising on structure, standards, or future opportunities. ‍ We’re not just rethinking school. We’re building an education model designed for how life really works.