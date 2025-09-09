CambriLearn launches Hybrid Education Hub in Dubai with Louise Dawson

CambriLearn, an internationally accredited online school offering UK and US curriculum pathways, today announced the launch of its Hybrid Education Hub in Dubai

Our Dubai Hybrid Hub gives students the best of both worlds: high-quality online learning plus daily, in-person guidance in a calm, inclusive setting.” — Claudia Swartzberg

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CambriLearn , an internationally accredited online school offering UK and US curriculum pathways, today announced the launch of its Hybrid Education Hub in Dubai in partnership with Louise Dawson , an educational inclusion specialist whose child skills training centre is based in Al Barsha South.The hub combines the flexibility of online schooling with the structure and community of an in-person learning environment on KHDA-permitted premises, giving families a new way to personalise their child’s education in the UAE.The Hybrid Hub offers full access to CambriLearn’s online platform and teacher support alongside in-person facilitation, small group sessions, and a structured day. Students can progress through International British and US curricula with live and recorded lessons, progress tracking, and specialist teacher support, while parents choose how many days per week their child attends on-site.“Families in the UAE want world-class academics with the practicality to fit busy lives,” said Claudia Swartzberg, Co-founder at CambriLearn. “Our Dubai Hybrid Hub gives students the best of both worlds: high-quality online learning plus daily, in-person guidance in a calm, inclusive setting.”“Families in the UAE are looking for more than just strong academics, they want an environment that motivates students to aim higher and achieve more,” said Claudia Swartzberg, Co-founder at CambriLearn. “Our Dubai Hybrid Hub brings together world-class online learning with daily, in-person support, creating a setting where students are inspired, focused, and equipped to excel.”“We’re thrilled to partner with CambriLearn to create a space where students can thrive,” said Louise Dawson, founder of Louise Dawson Professional & Management Development Training. “With small groups, personalised plans, and face-to-face access to qualified staff, the hub is designed to support a wide range of learning needs while keeping standards high.”What the Hybrid Hub includes- On-site facilitation in Al Barsha South, with a structured education environment.- Face-to-face access to staff, with small group sizes and personalised learning plans.- Full access to CambriLearn’s online platform, which includes: live & recorded lessons, online teacher support, and progress tracking.- Flexible attendance options (choose the number of hub days per week) and limited seats for focused attention.- Programmes that prepare students for internationally recognised qualifications, including International GCSEs and A Levels.CambriLearn maintains international accreditation with Cognia and is an accredited Pearson Edexcel provider, assuring families that quality standards and academic rigour are consistently met.The Hybrid Hub launches alongside CambriLearn’s broader UAE offering, which provides online-only and hybrid pathways, with year-round enrolment to minimise disruption for relocating or globally mobile families.AvailabilityPlaces for the Dubai Hybrid Hub are limited. Families can explore packages and secure a seat now.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.