Bad Elf announces Point One Navigation, Inc. Polaris GNSS corrections available for Bad Elf Flex® Mini Extreme

Bad Elf, LLC and Point One Navigation, Inc. extend their relationship providing nationwide GNSS corrections services for the Bad Elf Flex® Mini Extreme

Bad Elf, LLC and Point One Navigation, Inc. extend their strategic relationship providing nationwide GNSS corrections services compatible with the Bad Elf Flex® Mini Extreme. As one of the first GNSS receiver partners to incorporate the Polaris GNSS corrections network, Bad Elf offers a competitive subscription service for RTK (real time kinematics) corrections throughout the continental US and parts of Europe.

“Extending our partnership with Point One Navigation for the complete Flex product line demonstrates our commitment to providing GNSS solutions that exceed our customers' expectations. By integrating Polaris Corrections into our products, we are not only providing high-accuracy alternatives, we are making geospatial accuracy accessible to a wider range of industries,” said Larry Fox, VP Marketing and Business Development at Bad Elf.

The Flex Mini Extreme offers a mapping-grade GNSS receiver with a robust RTK workflow. Using the Flex app on a cellular equipped phone or tablet, users now have a zero-configuration single button access to activate RTK corrections. Direct integration with Polaris provides simple and ubiquitous access to corrections without complicated configuration. A free trial period allows customers to verify decimeter-level (95%) results in their own operating area. Customers may then subscribe daily, monthly, or yearly, and enable nationwide service within 24 hours. No long-term contract is required, since customers may manage their subscription month-to-month.

“This integration of Bad Elf’s Flex Mini Extreme hardware and the Point One’s Polaris RTK service brings precision location with unparalleled affordability and accuracy. We eagerly anticipate the innovative applications that will emerge as precision location continues to scale to new customers and markets,” said Aaron Nathan, CEO of Point One Navigation.

About Bad Elf, LLC

Bad Elf's line of GNSS receivers empowers GIS and survey professionals to collect high-accuracy field data using any phone, tablet, or laptop. Our products work with any location-based app on iOS, Android, or Windows. All Bad Elf Bluetooth receivers have an integrated LCD screen with an intuitive user interface to provide status information and perform standalone data collection when needed.

Bad Elf's products and services evolve within an iterative framework of learning from our customers. Bad Elf applies diverse and deep technical skills to deliver exceptional offerings that solve real-world challenges. Within this mindset, the whole team challenges themselves to create sufficiently advanced technology to benefit the consumer as Engineering Magic®. While our solutions manifest as technology built for today, they allow us to respond nimbly to continuous change and explore opportunities in partnership with our customers.

About Point One Navigation

Point One Navigation specializes in building precise location services with accuracy down to a few centimeters. Even in challenging environments, where competing products fail, Point One’s RTK solution delivers consistent accurate location, enabling customers to operate with a high degree of confidence. The Point One market-proven solution is easy to integrate with best-in-class developer tools, unlocking applications in the automotive, robotics, logistics, precision agriculture, and surveying markets.