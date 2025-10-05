Richmond Mitsubishi Shatters Sales Records with 311 Appointments in 10-Day Facebook Sales Event with Willowood Ventures

I bought the store last year. Was dead last in district. Been a fun eventful turn around!”
— Brian Schrimpsher
RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richmond Mitsubishi has set a new dealership performance record by generating 311 qualified appointments during a 10-day Facebook Sales Event (September 18-27, 2025) orchestrated by Willowood Ventures, the nation's premier automotive marketing agency. This groundbreaking achievement caps off a remarkable 90-day transformation that took the dealership from the bottom of their district to #1 in the state for three consecutive months.

"Just one year ago, we were at the bottom of our district, struggling to find our way," said Brian Schrimpsher, Owner of Richmond Mitsubishi. "After exactly 90 days with Willowood Ventures, we've been #1 in the state for three months in a row. This Facebook Sales Event with 311 appointments is just the latest proof that partnering with the right automotive marketing agency changes everything."
From Bottom to Top: A 90-Day Transformation
Richmond Mitsubishi's journey with Willowood Ventures demonstrates the immediate impact of professional automotive marketing:

One Year Ago: Bottom of the district in sales performance
First 30 Days: Immediate increase in showroom traffic and lead quality
60 Days: Climbing district rankings with consistent sales growth
90 Days: Achieved #1 position in Virginia and maintained it for three consecutive months

The 311 appointments generated during the September event exceeded projections by over 100%, with peak days seeing 50-72 appointments. The massive influx of customers resulted in substantial vehicle sales and gross profit gains, solidifying Richmond Mitsubishi's top position.
The Willowood Ventures Advantage
As the leading automotive marketing agency with over 200 dealership partners across North America, Willowood Ventures revolutionizes car dealership advertising through:

Precision Targeting: Leveraging 700+ demographic selects to reach in-market buyers
14-Hour BDC Coverage: US-based agents operating from 8 AM to 10 PM EST
Guaranteed Results: The only automotive advertising agency guaranteeing appointment counts
Real-Time Tracking: Custom platform monitoring every lead, appointment, and sale

"Richmond Mitsubishi's rise from bottom to top in just 90 days exemplifies what happens when dealerships embrace modern automotive marketing strategies," explained Dominic Scruggs, CEO of Willowood Ventures. "Their sustained #1 position and this record-breaking event prove that any dealership can dominate their market with the right partner."

Addressing Critical Dealership Challenges
The Facebook Sales Event addressed several pain points that had kept Richmond Mitsubishi at the bottom:
Inventory Movement: Rapid turnover of aged inventory reduced floor plan costs significantly, providing immediate financial relief during high interest rate periods.
Gross Profit Enhancement: Achieving $3,000-$4,000 gross per vehicle (well above industry averages) helped exceed monthly objectives while maintaining volume.
Market Expansion: Conquest marketing brought customers from competing brands, expanding the dealership's database for future campaigns.
Staff Efficiency: Willowood's BDC handled all appointment setting, allowing sales teams to focus exclusively on closing deals.
Technology That Delivers Results

Willowood Ventures deployed advanced Facebook and Instagram advertising algorithms, AI-powered lead qualification, multi-touch campaigns, and custom landing pages. The campaign generated leads at costs significantly below traditional automotive advertising methods.
"We've proven that car dealer ads don't have to be a guessing game," added Scruggs. "Richmond Mitsubishi's transformation from last to first validates the power of properly executed digital marketing."
Industry Impact

The success sends a clear message to struggling dealerships: no matter current rankings, partnering with specialized automotive marketing agencies achieves extraordinary results. As economic pressures continue challenging dealers, innovative marketing solutions become essential for survival and growth.
Willowood's proven system has helped over 200 dealerships across North America transform their results by meeting buyers where they spend time (on social media) and guiding them seamlessly to the showroom.

Looking Forward
Following three consecutive months at #1 and setting appointment records, Richmond Mitsubishi plans quarterly Facebook Sales Events to maintain momentum.
"From bottom of the district to #1 in the state in 90 days, and now setting appointment records," Schrimpsher concluded. "The partnership with Willowood Ventures has been the difference between struggling to survive and thriving beyond our wildest dreams."
For dealerships inspired by Richmond Mitsubishi's dramatic turnaround, Willowood Ventures offers free strategy sessions to discuss customized solutions. With limited territories available, interested dealers should secure exclusivity immediately.

About Willowood Ventures - Willowood Ventures is the premier automotive marketing agency specializing in Facebook Sales Events and digital solutions for car dealerships. With 20+ years experience and 200+ dealership partners, the company delivers guaranteed results through data-driven strategies. Their revolutionary approach consistently generates 150+ appointments weekly with 60%+ show rates, helping dealers dominate their markets. Visit willowoodventures.com now to book your demo!

Elevate Car Dealership Marketing: Willowood Ventures' Facebook Sales Event Strategy

