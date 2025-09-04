Willowood Ventures Expands Nationwide with High-Impact Dealer Buyback Events on Facebook
Automotive dealerships boost sales with Willowood Ventures’ Facebook Sales Events and turnkey BDC solutions.
Unlike generic ad agencies, Willowood Ventures is built by car people, for car people. Founder and CEO Dominic Scruggs brings over two decades of dealership management experience, including leadership at high-volume General Motors and import rooftops. His team understands what matters most to General Managers and Dealer Principals: results that are measurable, repeatable, and profitable.
The company’s signature program, the Willowood Facebook Sales Event, combines precise social media targeting, proven ad creative, and a live in-house BDC that works 24/7 to convert online conversations into confirmed showroom appointments. Dealers regularly see more than 150 scheduled appointments in under seven days, with closing ratios that deliver 30 to 50 incremental retail sales and gross profit per unit often exceeding $3,500.
One recent campaign at a Buick GMC store in St. Louis illustrates the impact:
771 verified leads generated
317 confirmed showroom appointments booked
62 retail units sold in five days
49 retail trades acquired
$297,688 in gross profit captured
These results are not exceptions. Across multiple rooftops nationwide, Willowood Ventures consistently reduces the cost per appointment by over 70 percent compared to traditional digital marketing, while delivering better-qualified buyers who actually show up.
“Our mission is simple,” said Scruggs. “Dealers don’t need more empty leads. They need real buyers walking through the door. That’s what our Dealer Buyback Events deliver.”
Why Dealer Buyback Events Matter Now
The market for used cars remains competitive, and acquiring quality trades has never been more critical. Dealer buyback events give stores the leverage to purchase vehicles directly from consumers while simultaneously putting those same customers into new or certified pre-owned inventory. By leveraging Facebook and Messenger ads combined with Willowood’s conquest email programs, dealerships can fill both their used car pipeline and new car sales board with one integrated campaign.
Competitors often promise the same outcomes, but few can execute with Willowood Ventures’ speed and depth. The company’s turnkey launch process allows campaigns to go live within 24 hours, supported by a dedicated BDC team trained specifically in automotive appointment setting. This eliminates the bottlenecks of untrained call centers and ensures every lead is handled with dealership-level expertise.
Complete Turnkey Support
Dealers working with Willowood Ventures gain more than a campaign—they gain a partner. Every buyback event includes:
Custom-built Facebook ad funnels optimized for Messenger and SMS conversion
Nationwide conquest email deployment using validated and refreshed data lists
A 24/7 live BDC that qualifies leads, overcomes objections, and sets confirmed appointments
Detailed daily reporting on leads, appointments, shows, and sold units
Staff support and coaching to maximize showroom traffic handling during the event
Dealer Testimonials
“Willowood Ventures transformed our sales week. We booked more than 300 appointments in five days and doubled our normal trade-in volume. The gross profit was undeniable.” – General Manager, Buick GMC Store
“Our buyback event brought in buyers we would have never reached on our own. The BDC follow-up was seamless, and our sales board stayed packed from open to close.” – Dealer Principal, Mitsubishi Store
Conquesting the Market
As dealership groups across the country evaluate vendor options for buyback events, Willowood Ventures is positioning itself as the clear alternative to legacy providers. The difference lies in verified case studies, transparent ROI, and a leadership team with true dealership experience.
While other companies make vague promises of “20 to 40 cars sold” or “increased reach,” Willowood Ventures delivers precise data-backed results. Every campaign is documented with lead counts, appointment logs, trade-in acquisitions, and profit totals. This transparency allows GMs and owners to justify the investment with confidence.
SEO-Optimized Expansion
Willowood Ventures is also investing in digital visibility to ensure that dealers searching for solutions find them first. The company’s updated web presence is built to rank nationwide for search terms such as dealer buyback events, Facebook sales event, dealership trade-in event, automotive conquest email, and BDC appointment setting.
By publishing detailed case studies, how-to guides, and comparison pages, Willowood Ventures intends to dominate organic search visibility, ensuring that when decision-makers look for a partner to run their buyback events, Willowood is the name they see.
About Willowood Ventures
Willowood Ventures is an automotive marketing agency specializing in Dealer Buyback Events, Facebook Sales Events, and BDC-powered appointment setting. Founded by Dominic Scruggs, a former high-volume General Manager, Willowood combines dealership expertise with digital innovation to deliver consistent, profitable results.
With nationwide reach, Willowood Ventures helps franchise dealers of all brands acquire trades, increase retail sales, and maximize gross profit. From launch in under 24 hours to fully staffed BDC support, Willowood offers a true turnkey system that fills showrooms with buyers.
