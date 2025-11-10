Willowood Ventures Celebrates Record-Breaking October Driven by Facebook Sales Event Success

The Gold Standard for Automotive Marketing Dominic Scruggs Owner Willowood Ventures O'Fallon Buick GMC had a huge month with Willowood Ventures

Willowood Ventures posts its strongest month ever as Facebook Sales Events surge, driving major BDC expansion and new staffed event and direct mail offerings.

October proved what we already knew. When dealers get real results, everything else falls into place. This was our biggest month ever, and it’s only the beginning.” — Dominic Scruggs, CEO, Willowood Ventures

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willowood Ventures , headquartered at 15000 Weston Parkway in Cary, North Carolina, announces a landmark achievement: October 2025 stands as the company’s highest-performing month in history. This milestone reflects extraordinary dealer results, accelerating demand for Facebook Sales Events, and the continued evolution of Willowood Ventures into one of the fastest-growing automotive advertising agency partners in the United States. The growth wasn’t gradual or accidental. It came in a wave—one powered by dealer trust, verified ROI, and the reputation that Willowood’s team delivers results when it matters most.Owner and CEO Dominic Scruggs shared his perspective on the breakthrough month. "October confirmed what we’ve been building toward all year. Dealers are winning in big ways, and they’re sharing those wins with others. That word-of-mouth growth is something money can’t buy. Our job is simple, keep delivering results that dealers can count on, and everything else follows."Dealer performance has been the strongest driver of Willowood’s expansion. Grainger Honda closed 37 cars in 3 days. Richmond Mitsubishi delivered 51 units in 5 days. O’Fallon Buick GMC secured 189 appointments and sold 47 vehicles in just 4 days. Lithia Hyundai of Reno generated nearly 300 appointments in 5 days with a validated 15x ROI. These aren’t isolated results. They represent a consistent pattern emerging across the country: digital-first, BDC-powered Facebook Sales Events continue to outperform traditional weekend promotions, radio blasts, and broad-market advertising.Much of this success stems from the company’s U.S.-based BDC team. Every conversation, every booked appointment, and every follow-up passes through a team trained specifically for automotive lead handling. Their average response time remains under three minutes, and their ability to manage large-scale appointment flow has transformed dealership weekends from slow to overwhelming. Some stores reported 80 percent of their weekly traffic landing on Friday and Saturday alone, fueled almost entirely by BDC engagement.Scruggs reinforced this point. "The BDC is the heartbeat of everything we do. Great ads mean nothing if customers aren’t engaged with speed, clarity, and care. Our team converts what other agencies treat as simple leads into actual appointments with real buying intent. That’s the difference between a marketing company and a true automotive advertising agency."To match demand, Willowood Ventures will significantly expand its BDC workforce in 2026. Plans include tripling the number of trained agents, creating a dedicated after-hours response team, and implementing advanced training modules tailored to subprime, conquest, equity mining, and buyback-style campaigns. The company is also building a dedicated outbound division designed to re-engage old leads, past customers, and unsold showroom traffic.In addition to digital growth, Willowood Ventures is launching staffed sales events. Many dealers have asked for on-site support during peak sales weekends when digital traffic surges beyond what their internal teams can handle. These staffed events will integrate seamlessly with Facebook Sales Event campaigns, ensuring every appointment receives proper attention and every opportunity is maximized.A new direct mail division will also launch in early 2026. Unlike traditional mass-mail approaches, Willowood’s direct mail program will pair audience-matched data with digital retargeting and BDC-powered follow-up. Each piece of mail will serve as a high-impact touchpoint tied directly to dealership appointments, creating a unified customer acquisition system where mail, ads, and Messenger engagement all work together.Scruggs explained the intention behind this expansion. "Our dealers want a partner who can do everything. Digital, in-store, outbound, data-driven mailers—we're building the kind of agency that can meet any need without sacrificing results. We’re not chasing shiny ideas. We’re building tools that increase traffic, increase trades, and increase profit. That’s the only metric that matters."Looking ahead, Willowood Ventures is investing deeply in innovation, particularly in automotive AI and chatbot technology. These next-generation systems will support early-stage customer engagement, automate simple inquiries, capture after-hours leads, and reinforce appointment reminders. AI will allow the BDC to function with greater efficiency, while human agents continue handling the nuanced, trust-building conversations required to convert leads into showroom appointments."AI isn’t replacing people,” Dominic emphasized. “It’s enhancing the work our team already does. The future of automotive marketing will be a blend of trained professionals, smart automation, and precise targeting. We’re preparing our dealers for that next chapter right now.”Willowood Ventures is also studying ways to integrate predictive analytics that identify buying windows, behavioral trends, and local inventory opportunities. Early testing suggests these tools could help dealerships anticipate market shifts before they happen, making 2026 a year defined by data-driven decision-making.With the strongest month in company history behind them, Willowood Ventures enters the final stretch of the year positioned for aggressive growth. Scruggs credits the community of dealers who trust the company with their business. "This record month belongs to them. They’ve allowed us to grow by delivering real results, and that trust is something we take seriously. We’re grateful for every partnership and ready for everything 2026 is bringing."Dealers interested in next-month openings or 2026 program availability can schedule a strategy call at willowoodventures.com or contact 833-735-5998.

Did Last Month Hit You Like A Ton Of Bricks?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.