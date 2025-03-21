Orion Protective Services Launches Innovative Program to Sponsor Veterans' Path to Security Careers

Orion Protective Services is proud supporter of United States military veterans Orion Protective Services - New England's premier provider of security staffing solutions since 2010

EAST WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orion Protective Services , a leader in the security industry, is proud to announce an innovative new program to support active-duty military members and veterans' transition to civilian careers as security guards.According to Orion's President and CEO Edward Ramsdell , "We recognize the immense value that military experience brings to the security field. The discipline, leadership skills, and commitment to teamwork that active-duty soldiers and veterans have make them ideal candidates for roles at Orion Protective Services”, he said. While the state of Connecticut waives other requirements, such as attendance for an 8-hour training class and the $100 application fee, there are still many other associated costs that members of the military incur on the path to becoming a licensed security guard, Ramsdell explained. “That's why we are thrilled to offer a sponsorship program covering key expenses associated with the application process, including fingerprinting, state and FBI background checks, and passport photos – costs that can add up to over $120 per applicant for Connecticut residents. In Massachusetts, where the application structure differs, Orion will also fully fund active-duty soldiers and veterans’ state requirements in that state, which is the CORI background check process”, he said.The Orion sponsorship program will align with existing state procedures, which require that the veteran be honorably discharged within the last two years to qualify. It is designed for those who work for Orion Protective Services for three months or more.By shouldering these costs, Orion ensures that the application process is entirely cost-free for those who have served our nation. "We are immensely grateful for the sacrifices made by our service members, and this program is our way of tangibly expressing that gratitude," said Ramsdell. "This is about more than recruiting top talent - it's about investing in those who have made sacrifices for our country and helping them successfully transition to the next chapter of their careers. We are committed to breaking down barriers to employment for them."By eliminating financial hurdles, Orion Protective Services is not only opening doors to rewarding security careers but also setting a remarkable example of how businesses can actively support and empower these deserving servicemen and women.About Orion Protective Services, Inc.Orion Protective Services, Inc. has provided security services for clients throughout New England since 2010. Security is not a one-size-fits-all solution, so Orion does not take an indistinguishable blanket approach. We take the time to ask the important questions so that we can provide a tailored solution that aligns with the client’s goals, agenda, and is a good fit for the firm’s or community’s culture.Orion’s management and staff have the high level of expertise needed to provide custom security protection for a wide variety of customers, including residential communities, corporate complexes, municipalities, schools, construction sites and retail establishments. Orion has its headquarters in East Windsor, Connecticut, with satellite offices throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, enabling them to provide immediate, around-the-clock support and arrive at client locations in 30 minutes or less.

