Freddie Ravel to Headline Life In Tune® Keynote Concert in Ventura November 8

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 7:30 PM, internationally acclaimed pianist, composer, and keynote speaker Freddie Ravel will bring his groundbreaking Life In Tune Keynote Concert to Ventura for one night only.A GRAMMY-honored composer, producer, and #1 U.S. Recording Artist, Ravel has performed with and directed legends including Carlos Santana, Madonna, Earth, Wind & Fire, and PRINCE, while collaborating with the visionaries behind Pink Floyd, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and The Beatles. He has also guided organizations such as Apple, Google, IBM, Blue Cross, and NASA, showing leaders and teams how the principles of music can transform communication, leadership, and collaboration.Blending the inspiration of a TED Talk with the exhilaration of a concert, Ravel’s patented Life In Tunemethodologyreveals how music’s hidden powers can be harnessed to live with clarity, lead with purpose, collaborate with harmony, and thrive with rhythm in a world that often feels out of tune.Career highlights include performing the GRAMMY Awards with Prince, making films with Madonna and Sheryl Crow, publishing with Deepak Chopra, and contributing to the book “Open My Eyes, Open My Soul” alongside Maya Angelou, Stevie Wonder, and Muhammad Ali.Ravel was knighted by the Knights of St. John, a United Nations–recognized order. With over 15 million Spotify streams of his original music, his work continues to unite audiences worldwide.The November 8 concert will be held in Ventura’s breathtaking 99-year-old Mayan Revival sanctuary, a National Register of Historic Places landmark that provides a stunning backdrop for an evening of artistry, insight, and community.“We’re honored to host Freddie Ravel in our historic sanctuary,” says Bonnie Rose, founder of the Ventura Center for Spiritual Living. “His interactive performances inspire audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Ventura.”

