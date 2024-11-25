Manzil Wealth Launches Canada’s First Halal Wealth Platform and Expands with Acquisition of Canadian Islamic Wealth

About

Manzil is Canada’s first and only Islamic FinTech company, which is federally recognized and dedicated to providing Halal financial solutions. Manzil offers a range of Halal products, including mortgages, investments, savings, and realty services, designed to meet the unique needs of the Muslim community in Canada. Manzil is also proud to be the first AAOIFI (Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions) member in Canada, ensuring that all its products meet the highest standards of Islamic finance globally. Manzil empowers customers to achieve financial independence through its innovative products and services while adhering to their faith.

