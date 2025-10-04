Submit Release
News Search

There were 337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,558 in the last 365 days.

DPH Ends Authorization for One-Time Early Refill of Schedule III-V Prescriptions

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Oct. 4, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On Sept. 28, 2025, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (“Department”) authorized a one-time early refill of schedule III-V prescriptions for valid refills that were due through Oct. 4, 2025. The authorization was issued pursuant to Executive Order No. 2025-33, which declared a state of emergency due to the threat posed by Tropical Disturbance Invest 94L and which authorized state agencies to waive or suspend provisions of existing regulations prescribing procedures for conduct of state business if strict compliance would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency. The state of emergency was rescinded by Executive Order No. 2025-34, issued Sept. 29, 2025. 

The authorization for one-time early refills of schedule III-V prescriptions is no longer in effect.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DPH Ends Authorization for One-Time Early Refill of Schedule III-V Prescriptions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more