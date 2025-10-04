DPH Ends Authorization for One-Time Early Refill of Schedule III-V Prescriptions
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Oct. 4, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – On Sept. 28, 2025, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (“Department”) authorized a one-time early refill of schedule III-V prescriptions for valid refills that were due through Oct. 4, 2025. The authorization was issued pursuant to Executive Order No. 2025-33, which declared a state of emergency due to the threat posed by Tropical Disturbance Invest 94L and which authorized state agencies to waive or suspend provisions of existing regulations prescribing procedures for conduct of state business if strict compliance would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency. The state of emergency was rescinded by Executive Order No. 2025-34, issued Sept. 29, 2025.
The authorization for one-time early refills of schedule III-V prescriptions is no longer in effect.
Legal Disclaimer:
