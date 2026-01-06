TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 26 New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 211

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 6, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 26 new cases of measles in the state since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 211.

Nineteen of the new cases were associated with exposures in known households and previously reported school exposures. Four resulted from an exposure at church. The source of one case is unknown, and two are still being investigated.

There are currently 144 people in quarantine and seven in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is January 28.

Based on the new cases, DPH has identified public exposures at two schools: Sugar Ridge Elementary and Boiling Springs Elementary and began notifying potentially exposed students, faculty and staff on Dec. 31. There are currently nine students in quarantine from these schools. Churches where exposures occurred include Tabernacle of Salvation Church, Slavic Pentecostal Church of Spartanburg, Unitarian Universalist Church of Spartanburg, and Ark of Salvation Church.

Although complications from measles are not reportable, DPH has learned that four people, including adults and children, required hospitalization for complications of the disease. Additional cases required medical care for measles but were not hospitalized. To protect privacy, DPH does not provide personal details or specifics of the clinical status of cases.

DPH continues to stress the importance of notifying a health care provider of a possible measles exposure before seeking care to allow arrangements to be made in clinical settings to protect others as clinical sites have also been settings of public exposures.

A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears and they may be unaware they can spread measles before they know they have the disease. To help stop the spread of measles, it is very important for those with mild illness or who are in quarantine to stay home to protect others. We encourage employers to support workers in following DPH recommendations to stay out of work while ill or in quarantine which also protects businesses, other workers and clients.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are also available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

Any community partners or organizations interested in scheduling a vaccination event from DPH’s Mobile Health Unit can request a visit to their location by completing this form on our website. DPH will prioritize requests for MMR vaccination events, if received, and will also take steps to increase appointment availability for MMR vaccination in health department locations, should demand dictate.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 211 cases:

Under 5: 45

5-17: 143

18+: 17

Minors under 18 (age undisclosed): 6

Vaccination status:

196 unvaccinated, 4 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 1 vaccinated, 4 unknown, and 6 still being investigated.

