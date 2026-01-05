Rabid Cow Confirmed in Anderson County; 19 Livestock Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 5, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a cow found near Gentry Road and Highway 81 S. in Starr, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Nineteen cows were exposed to the rabid cow and will be quarantined as prescribed by the Public Health Veterinarian.

The cow was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Dec. 31, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies Jan. 2, 2026. If you believe you, your family members, or your pets have come in contact with this cow or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Anderson office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by DPH and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Livestock are susceptible to rabies and all livestock with USDA approved rabies vaccinations should be vaccinated. Cattle and horses, however, are the most frequently reported infected livestock species. Species for which licensed vaccines are not available (goat and swine), that have frequent contact with humans, or are considered valuable, should also be vaccinated.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind,” said Terri McCollister, DPH’s Rabies Program manager.

This cow is the first animal in Anderson County and the state to test positive for rabies in 2026. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 138 positive cases a year. In 2025, 10 of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Anderson County. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

