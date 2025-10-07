Palmaïa – The House Of AïA Named #1 Destination Spa in the World in Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards

Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Palmaïa – The House Of AïA honored as the #1 Destination Spa in the World. Located in the Riviera Maya, Palmaïa – The House of AïA is a premier all-inclusive wellness spa and resort. Palmaïa is a groundbreaking wellness concept nestled between the jungle and the sea along Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

Recognizing The World’s Best Hotels, Cruises, Countries, Cities, Resorts, Trains, Airlines, Airports, Spas, Islands, Luggage, Villas, and Tour Operators

RIVIERA MAYA, MEXICO, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Palmaïa – The House Of AïA honored as the #1 Destination Spa in the World.

Condé Nast Traveler received more than 757,000 survey responses from readers across the United States, rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades from our readers, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgement of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here

“We are honored to share that Palmaïa – The House of AïA has been recognized as the Best Destination Spa in the World. It is not only an achievement but an affirmation of our team’s devotion, and a reflection of the heart and soul of the sanctuary we call ‘Home’. At Palmaïa, we believe in conscious well-being and have created a space rooted in presence, where one can return to self, to nature, and to the spirit of transformation. We are grateful to the readers and travelers, both new and longtime, who trust Palmaïa’s mission to nurture mind, body, and spirit. This award inspires us to continue creating and curating meaningful experiences for all who join us.”

—Alex Ferri, Founder of Palmaïa – The House of AïA

Located in the Riviera Maya, Palmaïa – The House of AïA is a premier all-inclusive wellness spa and resort. This unique sanctuary, nestled between the jungle and the oceanfront, offers swim-up suites, a jungle spa, infinity pools, private terraces, and gourmet restaurants, putting plant-forward cuisine in the spotlight. Its focus on a “Gifting Lifestyle” ensures that many of its most authentic and transformative experiences, such as holistic wellness programs, sound ritual sessions, and more, are included in the stay.

Palmaïa is more than a wellness resort, it is a space that invites travelers to maintain and enhance their holistic health while exploring new and exciting experiences.

In addition to being named the #1 Destination Spa Resort in the WORLD, Palmaïa – The House of AïA has celebrated several other prestigious recognitions this year, including:

● MICHELIN Keys: Palmaïa has received 2 MICHELIN Keys, an accolade reserved for those hotels that offer more than just a stay, creating experiences that touch the soul.

● The 2025 Rolling Stone Travel Awards: Rolling Stone named Palamïa as the Best Yoga Retreat 2025, declaring that Palmaïa transcends anything remotely considered “ordinary."

The 2025 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and will be celebrated in the November issue. For more information on Palmaïa – The House Of Aïa, visit https://thehouseofaia.com

For press inquiries, please contact Darlene Fiske at darlene@thefiskegroup.com.

Photography assets can be found here - LINK

About Palmaïa – The House of AïA

Located in Riviera Maya, Palmaïa - The House of AïA is a premier all-inclusive wellness spa and resort. This unique sanctuary, nestled between the jungle and the oceanfront, offers swim-up suites, a jungle spa, infinity pools, private terraces, and gourmet restaurants. Its focus on a "Gifting Lifestyle" ensures that many of its most authentic and unique experiences are included in the stay, such as holistic wellness programs, sound ritual sessions, and more. Palmaïa invites travelers to maintain and enhance their holistic health while exploring new and exciting experiences.

https://thehouseofaia.com/

https://www.instagram.com/thehouseofaia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.