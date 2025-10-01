Palmaïa – The House of AïA receives two distinctions at the World Travel Awards 2025

At the most recent edition of the World Travel Awards 2025, held on September 27, Palmaïa – The House of AïA was honored with two prestigious titles: Mexico & Central America’s Leading Luxury Wellness Resort 2025 and Mexico’s Leading Luxury Beach Resort. Melanie Malpas-Sands (Groups&Retreats Sales Manager), Javier Moncayo (Managing Director), and Jerica Rivera (Guest Experience Manager) and two hosts attend the World Travel Awards. Palmaïa is a groundbreaking wellness concept nestled between the jungle and the sea along Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

Two accolades reaffirm Palmaïa’s leadership in conscious luxury and wellness tourism in the region.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the most recent edition of the World Travel Awards 2025, held on September 27, Palmaïa – The House of AïA was honored with two prestigious titles: Mexico & Central America’s Leading Luxury Wellness Resort 2025 and Mexico’s Leading Luxury Beach Resort 2025. These awards position Palmaïa as a reference point in conscious luxury tourism and reinforce Mexico’s standing as a world-class destination.

Since its opening, Palmaïa has redefined the hospitality experience through distinctive service, immersive design, and a vision that integrates harmony, nature, and mindfulness into every detail. Receiving two awards in the same edition of the World Travel Awards is a milestone that strengthens its leadership in the industry and sets a clear path toward new achievements.

This recognition not only reflects the efforts of the entire Palmaïa tribe but also creates a positive impact across the sector: enhancing the international profile of the destination, building trust among travelers seeking high-level experiences, and contributing to the growth of Mexico’s tourism industry.

Javier Moncayo, Managing Director of Palmaïa – The House of AïA, shared:

“Receiving these two honors at the World Travel Awards 2025 fills us with pride. As a wellness resort, we reaffirm our commitment to Mexico, to local communities, and to travelers seeking transformative experiences. We will continue to exceed our own expectations, refining every detail and building a future in which Palmaïa remains synonymous with authentic quality, as pioneers in the luxury hospitality industry.”

With this vision, Palmaïa – The House of AïA embraces these accolades not only as a celebration but as a commitment to constant renewal, balanced innovation, and sustained excellence. Every decision remains focused on delivering a memorable and authentic service, aligned with the philosophy of conscious luxury tourism. These awards represent a significant milestone in the resort’s journey toward achieving a broader global presence. For the sector, for travelers, and for Mexico as a destination, Palmaïa represents an ambassador of excellence and a leading voice of elevated wellness.

About Palmaïa

Palmaïa is a groundbreaking wellness concept nestled between the jungle and the sea along Mexico’s Riviera Maya. A true sanctuary for the soul, the resort has redefined the all-inclusive format. Its 234 oceanfront suites provide an exquisite and sophisticated healthy culinary journey. The extensive holistic program includes more than 30 activities per week, carefully curated to balance body, mind, and spirit, from sunrise meditations and diverse yoga classes to rituals, ceremonies, and sound healing sessions. Atlantis Spa is a temple of well-being where sublime treatments are guided by the ancestral wisdom of its practitioners. Every guest’s journey is unique, yet each experience shares one common thread: the opportunity for profound personal transformation.

