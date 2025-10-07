Lake Austin Spa Resort Named #1 U.S. Destination Spa in Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Lake Austin Spa Resort honored as the #1 Destination Spa in the United States for the second year in a row. Located in Central Texas’ legendary Hill Country along the shores of Lake Austin, Lake Austin Spa Resort is an all-inclusive, waterfront wellness escape. Lake Austin Spa Resort offers a variety of wellness experiences, including stand-up paddleboarding, lakeside yoga, cooking demonstrations, and mindfulness hikes, all designed to nurture both the mind and body.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Lake Austin Spa Resort honored as the #1 Destination Spa in the United States for the second year in a row!

Condé Nast Traveler received more than 757,000 survey responses from readers across the United States rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades from our readers, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgement of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here .

“We are thrilled to announce that Condé Nast Readers have recognized us as the #1 Destination Spa in the United States. Winning this award for the second year in a row is a true testament to the passion and dedication of our entire staff, who work tirelessly to create transformative experiences that have a lasting impact. We are sincerely grateful to Condé Nast Traveler readers for their trust and ongoing enthusiasm for our Texas Hill Country retreat,” says JoAnn Lenhardt, General Manager at Lake Austin Spa Resort.

Located in Central Texas’ legendary Hill Country along the shores of Lake Austin, Lake Austin Spa Resort is an all-inclusive, waterfront wellness escape. Open year-round, guests enjoy a variety of wellness experiences, including stand-up paddleboarding, lakeside yoga, cooking demonstrations, and mindfulness hikes, all designed to nurture both the mind and body. Three farm-fresh meals are served daily, featuring locally sourced ingredients that promote healthy and mindful eating.

The 25,000-square-foot LakeHouse Spa offers à la carte cutting-edge treatments combining Eastern and Western modalities, blending modern therapies with holistic practices. Signature experiences includeThe Regal by Valmont, a luxurious 135-minute facial, and Skin Test 2.0 - the only Comfort Zone Skin Analysis Scan offered in North America. Additionally, spa guests can relax by the outdoor Palm Pool, unwind in private cabanas, or participate in a robust schedule of fitness and wellness classes, all set in an intimate, nature-inspired atmosphere.

In addition to being named the #1 Destination Spa Resort in the US, Lake Austin Spa Resort has celebrated several other prestigious recognitions this year, including:

● Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards

○ Readers’ 20 Favorite Spas in the World 2025 & Super Hall of Fame Honoree 2025

● America’s Best of the Best 2025, Newsweek

○ Best Spa Resort & Retreat in the US

● USA Today 10Best Awards

○ #4 Readers’ 10Best Awards for Best All-Inclusive Resort 2025

● USA Today 10Best Awards

○ #6 Readers 10Best Awards for Best Spa Resort 2025

● Oprah Daily’s The Hotel-O Awards

○ The Best Destination Spas in U.S. & Canada 2025

● The 2025 Men’s Health Travel Awards

○ 40 Life-Changing Getaways, The Best Places to Recover 2025

The 2025 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and will be celebrated in the November issue. For more information on Lake Austin Spa Resort, visit lakeaustin.com.

For press inquiries, please contact Darlene Fiske at darlene@thefiskegroup.com.

Photography assets can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/4zj7gxw5j3otgaig46xdv/AAbEOFOHm4xxOOZUAv-Z4-U?rlkey=6xh2t9kerj6f7wy0ufn5dz6j0&dl=

