RadiansPlus Technologies is a pioneering company in smart, grid-friendly EV and PV charging solutions. RadiansPlus Technologies Unveils PSN-DLM: A Breakthrough in Dynamic Load Management Powered by Power System Neutral

Innovative solution eliminates grid upgrade bottlenecks, enabling rapid and equitable adoption of EVs and solar energy without costly infrastructure expansion

By harnessing flexibility on both the demand and supply sides, PSN-DLM unlocks the full potential of existing infrastructure, making decarbonization faster, fairer, and more affordable.” — Geoffrey Chan

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadiansPlus Technologies, a pioneer in sustainable grid innovation, today announced the launch of PSN-DLM (Power System Neutral – Dynamic Load Management ), a groundbreaking technology that redefines how electric vehicle (EV) charging and distributed photovoltaic (PV) systems interact with existing grid infrastructure.As cities worldwide race toward net-zero targets, grid capacity constraints have emerged as a critical barrier to scaling EV charging and solar adoption—especially in high-density urban environments. Traditional approaches rely on expensive, time-consuming grid upgrades or battery energy storage systems (BESS), often passing significant costs onto consumers or taxpayers while generating additional embodied carbon during construction.Power System Neutral – Dynamic Load Management (PSN-DLM) changes the game. Built on RadiansPlus’ patented Power System Neutral (PSN) architecture, PSN-DLM intelligently orchestrates real-time energy demand and supply by differentiating between power (instantaneous load) and energy (total consumption over time). The system dynamically manages flexible loads—such as EV charging—and modulates solar export to align with available grid capacity, ensuring seamless integration without overloading substations or feeders.Key Benefits of Power System Neutral – Dynamic Load Management:• Zero Grid Expansion Required: Enables full utilization of existing grid assets, deferring or eliminating the need for costly upgrades.• 80%+ Cost Savings: Compared to conventional grid reinforcement or BESS deployment.• Equitable Access: Makes EV charging and solar energy accessible in underserved communities, public housing, and dense urban zones.• Grid-Friendly Integration: Real-time coordination between EVs, PV systems, and grid constraints ensures stability and maximizes renewable utilization.• Rapid Deployment: Short certification and installation timelines accelerate time-to-value for charge point operators (CPOs), building owners, and utilities.“PSN-DLM delivers the ‘friendly handshake’ the energy transition desperately needs—between EVs, solar panels, and the grid,” said Geoffrey Chan, Co-Founder & Technical Director of RadiansPlus Technologies. “By harnessing flexibility on both the demand and supply sides, we unlock the full potential of existing infrastructure, making decarbonization faster, fairer, and more affordable.”The technology has already been validated across multiple pilot sites in Asia, including public housing estates in Hong Kong and Singapore, commercial hubs like VivoCity Mall, and transportation infrastructure managed by airport authorities. These deployments demonstrate grid utilization improvements of up to 90% and the ability to support EV charging loads up to 200% of original substation capacity—without hardware upgrades.PSN-DLM is part of RadiansPlus’ integrated “Solution in a Box” offering, compatible with OCPP standards and is preparing for a future where it is ready for integration with BESS and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) networks. The company is actively engaging with utilities, regulators, CPOs, and real estate developers to scale deployment across Asia and beyond.About RadiansPlus TechnologiesRadiansPlus Technologies is on a mission to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy by making EV charging and solar power accessible to everyone, everywhere. Its patented Power System Neutral (PSN) platform enables equitable, low-carbon electrification without the need for grid expansion. Backed by industry veterans and world-renowned advisors—including Prof. C.C. Chan, “Father of Asian Electric Vehicles”—RadiansPlus is redefining the economics of green infrastructure.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or technical briefings, please contact:Kenneth ChanVice President of Finance & Operations+852 6263 9601info@radiansplus.com

