RadiansPlus Technologies to Pave the Way for a Truly Liveable, Sustainable City with its Grid Friendly Technologies

RadiansPlus participates in the premier sustainability conference Rethink: HK RadiansPlus activates parking spots at Vivo City, Singapore's largest shopping mall RadiansPlus transforms HDB public housing parking spots into its e-mobility energy hub

RadiansPlus Technologies To Showcase Grid-Friendly Innovation at Rethink HK, Paving the Way for a Truly Liveable, Sustainable City

Our vision for Hong Kong is simple: a liveable city where sustainable mobility is accessible to everyone, everywhere, without the need for massive public infrastructure projects” — Ir Geoffrey Chan

HONG KONG, HONG KONG , HONG KONG, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadiansPlus Technologies, the Hong Kong-born innovator behind the award-winning Power System Neutral (PSN) technology, is proud to announce its participation in Rethink HK 2025. At the event, RadiansPlus demonstrates how its patented, grid-neutral solutions are breaking the biggest barrier to Hong Kong’s green transition: the city’s outdated power grid.While the world races towards electrification, dense urban centers like Hong Kong are hitting a wall. The conventional approach—costly, time-consuming, and carbon-intensive grid upgrades—is unsustainable and inequitable. RadiansPlus offers a paradigm shift. Instead of building more, we manage smarter.“Our vision for Hong Kong is simple: a liveable city where sustainable mobility is accessible to everyone, everywhere, without the need for massive public infrastructure projects,” said Geoffrey Chan, Co-Founder and Technical Director of RadiansPlus. “At Rethink HK, we’re not just talking about the future; we’re showcasing a proven solution that’s already electrified 100% of public housing carparks in Singapore without a single grid upgrade.”The biggest barrier to widespread EV adoption isn’t the vehicles—it’s our outdated grid and poorly planned charging infrastructure. What if the solution wasn’t building more, but managing smarter? Our Hong Kong-based team of power engineers developed RadiansPlus PSN technology, a patented,intelligent system that unlocks EV charging capacity within existing grid limits. Proven in Singapore, it has enabled 100% EV charging coverage in public housing HDB Housing , largest mall Vivo City and its innovation hub BeyondX without any costly grid upgrades.Why This Matters• The Problem: Traditional grid expansions are slow, expensive, and unsustainable for dense citieslike Hong Kong. This limits EV access, stalls climate goals, and creates social inequity.• Our Solution: RadiansPlus PSN acts like traffic control for electricity, optimizing infrastructure useto deliver reliable, scalable EV charging—no grid upgrades needed.• Proven Success: Singapore trusted this homegrown technology to electrify all public housingcarparks efficiently and affordably.• Our Vision: Imagine every public carpark in Hong Kong equipped with smart charging, seamlessairport “Park-Fly-Charge” services, and a truly liveable, tech-forward city.Overcoming ChallengesWe break barriers of risk aversion, outdated regulations, misconceptions about performance, and fragmented decision-making to create a unified, forward-thinking approach. Experience how PSN acts as “traffic control for electricity,” intelligently orchestrating EV charging and solar PV generation within the limits of existing infrastructure. This hardware-agnostic platform unlocks immediate capacity, turning any parking space into an energy hub.RadiansPlus calls on government policymakers, property developers, facility managers, and sustainability leaders attending Rethink HK to join them in rethinking the path to a net-zero future. Together, we can leapfrog the limitations of the past and build a smarter, more sustainable Hong Kong—for everyone.For more information, interviews, or demonstrations, please contact:info@radiansplus.comWhatsApp: +852 9492-9982About RadiansPlus Technologies:RadiansPlus is a Hong Kong-based technology company driving innovation in sustainable mobility and energy. Its patented Power System Neutral (PSN) platform is a global leader in enabling rapid EV adoption and solar PV integration without costly grid upgrades. Founded by a team of seasoned power engineers and industry veterans, RadiansPlus is committed to making clean energy accessible to all communities, everywhere. Learn more at www.radiansplus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.