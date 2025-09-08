RadiansPlus Celebrates Grand Prize at BRICS Inventions 2024 for Breakthrough EV Charging Technology

RadiansPlus Technologies awarded the Grand Prize at BRICS Inventions 2024 for its PSN-DLM EV charging innovation. RadiansPlus Technologies is a pioneering company in smart, grid-friendly EV and PV charging solutions.

Award-Winning PSN-DLM Platform Recognized for Advancing Scalable EV Charging Across Emerging Markets

Receiving the BRIC award is a powerful validation of our commitment to scalable, inclusive energy solutions.” — Ir Geoffrey Chan

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadiansPlus Technologies is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Grand Prize at the prestigious BRICS Inventions 2024 for its groundbreaking innovation: the Power System Neutral ( PSN ) Dynamic Load Management (DLM) system.The award was presented to Ir Professor Geoffrey Chan, Co-Founder and Technical Director of RadiansPlus Company Holding Ltd., in recognition of the company’s patented technology PSN that optimizes electric vehicle (EV) charging in coordination with existing electrical grids. PSN-DLM enables high-density EV and PV deployments without requiring costly grid upgrades, offering a scalable, decarbonizing solution for urban and commercial environments.“Receiving the BRIC award is a powerful validation of our commitment to scalable, inclusive energy solutions. It reflects the growing recognition that technologies like PSN are not just innovations—they’re enablers of real-world impact across emerging markets in developed and developing countries.” — Ir Professor Geoffrey Chan, Co-Founder and Technical Director, RadiansPlus TechnologiesThis international recognition highlights RadiansPlus’ innovation and leadership in sustainable infrastructure and its commitment to accelerating the global EV adoption. The company’s technology is already deployed across Singapore and Hong Kong, with plans to expand into emerging markets.For more information, visit https://brics-inventions.org or https://www.radiansplus.com Media Contact:📧 info@radiansplus.com📞 +852 9492 9982 | +852 6263 9601

