【Expand international markets】MGTO and travel trade promote “tourism +” at Japan’s largest travel fair

MACAU, October 4 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Aichi Prefecture, Japan for participation in the Tourism Expo Japan 2025 from 25 to 28 September. Branding Macao’s diverse “tourism +” offerings at the largest international travel fair in Japan, the Office strove to widen the destination appeal for the Japanese and expand international visitor markets.

Participate in Japan’s largest travel fair

The Tourism Expo Japan (the “Expo”) is organized by Japan Travel and Tourism Association, Japan Association of Travel Agents and Japan National Tourism Organization as the largest international travel fair in Japan. Held in Aichi Prefecture in central Japan for the first time, the Expo engaged over 1,300 enterprises and organizations from 82 countries and regions as exhibitors this year. Over 120,000 visitors were admitted to the Expo.

Macao Pavilion manifests diverse “tourism +”

Since the Expo in Tokyo in 2024, MGTO once again participated this year together with representatives of Air Macau, the integrated resort enterprises and travel agencies from Macao. Under the theme of “Experience Macao”, a 108-square-meter Macao Pavilion recreated Macao’s unique symphony of East and West cultures in colors and design teeming with the city’s aroma. It showcased Macao’s new attractions, World Heritage, signature delicacies and annual events. Along with an interactive photo zone, prize-giving question game and sales of Macao tourism products, the pavilion offered Japanese locals an immersive experience of Macao’s appeal and dynamic in colorful “tourism +”.

Industry exchange for business opportunities

The pavilion also provided an exchange platform for MGTO and Macao’s industry delegates to connect with their counterparts from worldwide and Japan especially to explore partnership opportunities.

Launch of family travel guidebook in Japanese for the market segment

During the Expo, MGTO launched a brand-new family travel guide “Journey to Experience Macao: Family Fun in Macao” tailor made for the Japanese market. In detail, the guidebook introduces various family-friendly hotels, restaurants, the latest facilities and attractions, as well as recommended itineraries for educational fun in Macao. Visitors can gain a comprehensive picture of family-friendly tourism facilities and services in Macao, which will promote diversification of market segments.

Robust marketing endeavors in Japan

Japan holds great potential as a Northeast Asian visitor market for Macao. At present, regular direct flight services are operated between Macao and Japan. Making great efforts to tap into the Japanese market, MGTO held a mega roadshow and a tourism + MICE product update seminar in Tokyo in April, followed by the latest participation in the Tourism Expo Japan 2025. The marketing endeavors will keep enhancing Macao’s international profile and attract Japanese visitors to Macao for the destination’s original glamour and new tourism offerings, in active pursuit of international visitor markets.