Holistic Email Academy Launches The Buyer’s Mind Course – Free with Code: BUYERSMIND

What makes the Academy unique?

A Unique First in the Email Marketing Industry. The Buyer’s Mind stands apart by exploring the psychology behind buyer behaviour

What today's marketers need is the confidence to understand their customer’s mind, anticipate their reactions, and influence decisions ethically and effectively.” — Kath Pay, Co-Founder, Holistic Email Academy

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holistic Email Academy today proudly announces the launch of its first course, The Buyer’s Mind – a groundbreaking programme designed to equip marketers with the psychological insights they need to truly understand customer decision-making.

To celebrate the launch, the course is available for free using the code: BUYERS MIND.

While many marketing courses focus on tactics and tools, The Buyer’s Mind stands apart by exploring the psychology behind buyer behaviour. Drawing on behavioural science and decision-making research, the course reveals how people actually process information, evaluate choices, and take action.

This approach is unique to the email marketing industry, filling a long-overlooked gap: marketers are often taught what to do, but rarely why it works on a human level. By understanding the mechanics of attention, motivation, and trust, learners can create strategies that don’t just “follow best practice,” but instead resonate with the way the brain makes decisions.

This online, self-paced programme is available globally, allowing learners to study in their own time, from anywhere in the world. And because it is CPD certified, learners can be confident it contributes to their continuing professional development.

World-Class Tutor

The course is led by renowned international speaker and award-winning author Kath Pay, widely recognised as one of the UK’s leading email marketing experts. Kath is the founder of Holistic Email Marketing and the author of the best-selling book Holistic Email Marketing. With over 27 years of experience, she brings her deep expertise, passion for psychology, and proven methodology into every module.

Why Now?

In an age where attention spans are short and inboxes are crowded, businesses can no longer rely solely on clever subject lines or slick design. They need a deeper understanding of how buyers think – and more importantly, how they feel – in order to craft communication that cuts through.

Course Availability

The Buyer’s Mind is now live at Holistic Email Academy. Learners can enrol today and redeem free access with the code: BUYERSMIND.

