Holistic Email Academy Launches CPD-Certified Strategic Email Marketing Course — '50 for £50' Offer Announced

Holistic Email Academy Kath Pay, Course Trainer What makes the Academy unique?

Many marketers are asked to ‘create an email strategy’ without ever being shown how. This course provides that missing link. It gives marketers the proven methodology to create a strategic programme” — Kath Pay, Course Director & Tutor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holistic Email Academy has announced the launch of its latest professional development course, Intermediate: Strategic Email Marketing – From Vision to Value. Designed and led by internationally recognised email marketing expert Kath Pay, the course is officially CPD Certified, ensuring learners gain accredited professional learning hours while mastering strategic thinking in email marketing.

The course bridges the gap between tactical campaign execution and true strategic planning, empowering marketers to build sustainable, value-driven email programmes. Learners will discover how to align business goals with customer needs, design frameworks for success, and create strategies that drive long-term results.

To celebrate the launch, Holistic Email Academy is offering an exclusive “50 for £50” promotion, giving the first 50 learners access to the full course for just £50 (regular price £75).

The Intermediate: Strategic Email Marketing – From Vision to Value course is part of Holistic Email Academy’s growing library of CPD-certified, practical training designed specifically for email professionals. Each course includes expert-led videos, exercises, and downloadable frameworks that help learners turn theory into action.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.