New Email Challenges, New Email Advice: "Holistic Email Marketing, Second Edition"

Kath Pay holding the 2nd Edition of Holistic Email Marketing

As of today, the updated version of Pay's best-selling, award-winning business book is available to readers as a 318-page paperbound book or on Kindle.

I published the 1st edition in 2020 as the guide I wished for 22 years earlier. The 2nd edition expands on that, offering updated insights on my Holistic Email Marketing approach.” — Kath Pay

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy concerns, AI-driven capabilities, and tougher deliverability rules have changed the game plan for email marketing success. That's why international email expert Kath Pay wrote Holistic Email Marketing, Second Edition: A practical philosophy to revolutionise your business and delight your customers – to help marketers meet and exceed those challenges so their email programmes can soar.

Marketers can use it as a guide to achieve four important goals:

1. Navigate the ever-changing landscape with a strategic, data-driven approach instead of ad hoc decisions that cost time and money

2. Implement holistic testing to make smarter marketing decisions

3. Build long-term customer relationships instead of chasing short-term wins

4. Future-proof an email programme against industry changes

What to expect in Holistic Email Marketing, Second Edition:

Pay has updated and refreshed the information that helped make Holistic Email Marketing a best-selling and award-winning business book: email strategy, behavioural science, and practical applications with a solid grounding in time-tested marketing principles. New sections cover these important areas:

• Adapting to Apple’s Mail Privacy Protection (MPP) and iOS 18 updates

• Incorporating generative AI effectively in an email programme

• Conquering new deliverability challenges and best practices

• Practical applications through new case studies and exercises

Read a sample today.

