DUI / St Albans Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2007374
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/04/25 @0138 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105, Swanton
VIOLATION:DUI
ACCUSED: Michael Turner
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 4, 2025, at approximately 0138 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 105 in Swanton for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Michael Turner (55). While speaking with Turner, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Turner participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTS) and was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Turner was transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation, and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/25 @0830
COURT: Franklin
LODGED: N/A
LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
