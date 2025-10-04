Submit Release
DUI / St Albans Barracks


VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2007374

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood                            

STATION: St Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/04/25 @0138 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105, Swanton

VIOLATION:DUI

 

ACCUSED: Michael Turner                                              

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 4, 2025, at approximately 0138 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 105 in Swanton for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Michael Turner (55). While speaking with Turner, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Turner participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTS) and was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Turner was transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation, and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/25   @0830        

COURT: Franklin

LODGED: N/A

LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


 Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993


