Senate Bill 1021 Printer's Number 1186
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1186
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1021
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, MASTRIANO, LANGERHOLC, ARGALL, ROTHMAN,
STEFANO, J. WARD AND HUTCHINSON, OCTOBER 3, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing
for sentencing for offenses committed against immigration
enforcement.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 9720.9. Sentencing for offenses committed against immigration
enforcement.
(a) Sentencing enhancement.--In addition to any minimum term
of imprisonment authorized or established by law for the
offense, the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, in
accordance with section 2154 (relating to adoption of guidelines
for sentencing), shall provide for a sentence enhancement within
its guidelines for:
(1) a crime of violence, as defined in section 9714(g)
(relating to sentences for second and subsequent offenses),
if the offense was knowingly committed for the purpose of
