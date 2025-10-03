Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,026 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1021 Printer's Number 1186

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1186

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1021

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, MASTRIANO, LANGERHOLC, ARGALL, ROTHMAN,

STEFANO, J. WARD AND HUTCHINSON, OCTOBER 3, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing

for sentencing for offenses committed against immigration

enforcement.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 9720.9. Sentencing for offenses committed against immigration

enforcement.

(a) Sentencing enhancement.--In addition to any minimum term

of imprisonment authorized or established by law for the

offense, the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, in

accordance with section 2154 (relating to adoption of guidelines

for sentencing), shall provide for a sentence enhancement within

its guidelines for:

(1) a crime of violence, as defined in section 9714(g)

(relating to sentences for second and subsequent offenses),

if the offense was knowingly committed for the purpose of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1021 Printer's Number 1186

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more