Senate Bill 1021 Printer's Number 1186

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1186 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1021 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, MASTRIANO, LANGERHOLC, ARGALL, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, J. WARD AND HUTCHINSON, OCTOBER 3, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing for sentencing for offenses committed against immigration enforcement. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 9720.9. Sentencing for offenses committed against immigration enforcement. (a) Sentencing enhancement.--In addition to any minimum term of imprisonment authorized or established by law for the offense, the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, in accordance with section 2154 (relating to adoption of guidelines for sentencing), shall provide for a sentence enhancement within its guidelines for: (1) a crime of violence, as defined in section 9714(g) (relating to sentences for second and subsequent offenses), if the offense was knowingly committed for the purpose of 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

