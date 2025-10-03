Senate Bill 1023 Printer's Number 1188
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - § 2308. Unlawful devices and methods.
(a) General rule.--Except as otherwise provided in this
title, it is unlawful for any person to hunt or aid, abet,
assist or conspire to hunt any game or wildlife through the use
of:
* * *
(8) Any artificial or natural bait, hay, grain, fruit,
nut, salt, chemical, mineral or other food as an enticement
for game or wildlife, regardless of kind and quantity, in a
manner not authorized by commission regulations, or take
advantage of any such area or food or bait prior to 30 days
after the removal of such material and its residue in a
manner not authorized by commission regulations. Nothing
contained in this subsection shall pertain to normal or
accepted farming, habitat management practices, oil and gas
drilling, mining, forest management activities or other
legitimate commercial or industrial practices. Upon discovery
of such baited areas, whether prosecution is contemplated or
not, the commission may cause a reasonable area surrounding
the enticement to be posted against hunting or taking game or
wildlife. The posters shall remain for 30 days after complete
removal of the bait.
* * *
(b) Exceptions.--The provisions of subsection (a) shall not
apply to:
* * *
(2) * * *
(iv) Any licensed hunter, in an area designated by
the commission, using bait to attract deer for removal as
provided by commission regulations, including addressing
