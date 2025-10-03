Senate Bill 1023 Printer's Number 1188

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - § 2308. Unlawful devices and methods.

(a) General rule.--Except as otherwise provided in this

title, it is unlawful for any person to hunt or aid, abet,

assist or conspire to hunt any game or wildlife through the use

of:

* * *

(8) Any artificial or natural bait, hay, grain, fruit,

nut, salt, chemical, mineral or other food as an enticement

for game or wildlife, regardless of kind and quantity, in a

manner not authorized by commission regulations, or take

advantage of any such area or food or bait prior to 30 days

after the removal of such material and its residue in a

manner not authorized by commission regulations. Nothing

contained in this subsection shall pertain to normal or

accepted farming, habitat management practices, oil and gas

drilling, mining, forest management activities or other

legitimate commercial or industrial practices. Upon discovery

of such baited areas, whether prosecution is contemplated or

not, the commission may cause a reasonable area surrounding

the enticement to be posted against hunting or taking game or

wildlife. The posters shall remain for 30 days after complete

removal of the bait.

* * *

(b) Exceptions.--The provisions of subsection (a) shall not

apply to:

* * *

(2) * * *

(iv) Any licensed hunter, in an area designated by

the commission, using bait to attract deer for removal as

provided by commission regulations, including addressing

