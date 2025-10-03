Senate Bill 1026 Printer's Number 1190

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1190

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1026

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,

FONTANA, COMITTA, KIM, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, KANE,

PISCIOTTANO, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND MUTH, OCTOBER 3, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in Safe2Say Program, further

providing for definitions and for Safe2Say Program; in

postsecondary institution sexual harassment and sexual

violence policy and online reporting system, further

providing for definitions, for policy for postsecondary

institution sexual harassment and sexual violence and for

online reporting system; and making an editorial change.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1302-D of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended by adding a definition to read:

Section 1302-D. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Hate-based intimidation." A criminal act of inflicting

