Senate Bill 1026 Printer's Number 1190
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1190
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1026
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,
FONTANA, COMITTA, KIM, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, KANE,
PISCIOTTANO, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND MUTH, OCTOBER 3, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in Safe2Say Program, further
providing for definitions and for Safe2Say Program; in
postsecondary institution sexual harassment and sexual
violence policy and online reporting system, further
providing for definitions, for policy for postsecondary
institution sexual harassment and sexual violence and for
online reporting system; and making an editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1302-D of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended by adding a definition to read:
Section 1302-D. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Hate-based intimidation." A criminal act of inflicting
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.