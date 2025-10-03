Senate Bill 1022 Printer's Number 1187

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - institutions of higher education.

(G) Correctional institution staff.

(H) Community-based organizations.

(4) In consultation with the Department of Drug and Alcohol

Programs and community-based organizations, establish a

Statewide educational initiative to promote the items listed

under paragraph (3)(i) and any additional measures that promote

safe distribution, use and administration of emergency opioid

antagonists in this Commonwealth.

(b) A law enforcement agency, fire department or fire

company may enter into written agreements with emergency medical

services agencies, with the consent of that agency's medical

director or a physician, to do the following:

(1) Obtain a supply of an emergency opioid antagonist.

(2) Authorize a law enforcement officer or firefighter who

has completed training under subsection (a)(2), or who has

received the training and instructional materials under

subsection (a)(3), to administer an emergency opioid antagonist

to an individual undergoing or believed to be undergoing an

opioid-related drug overdose.

(c) Notwithstanding any other law to the contrary, a health

care professional otherwise authorized to prescribe an emergency

opioid antagonist may dispense, prescribe or distribute the

emergency opioid antagonist directly or by a standing order to

an authorized law enforcement officer or firefighter in

accordance with an agreement under subsection (b) or to a person

at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose or family

member, friend or other person in a position to assist a person

at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose.

(c.1) Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a health

20250SB1022PN1187 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30