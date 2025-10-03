Senate Bill 1022 Printer's Number 1187
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - institutions of higher education.
(G) Correctional institution staff.
(H) Community-based organizations.
(4) In consultation with the Department of Drug and Alcohol
Programs and community-based organizations, establish a
Statewide educational initiative to promote the items listed
under paragraph (3)(i) and any additional measures that promote
safe distribution, use and administration of emergency opioid
antagonists in this Commonwealth.
(b) A law enforcement agency, fire department or fire
company may enter into written agreements with emergency medical
services agencies, with the consent of that agency's medical
director or a physician, to do the following:
(1) Obtain a supply of an emergency opioid antagonist.
(2) Authorize a law enforcement officer or firefighter who
has completed training under subsection (a)(2), or who has
received the training and instructional materials under
subsection (a)(3), to administer an emergency opioid antagonist
to an individual undergoing or believed to be undergoing an
opioid-related drug overdose.
(c) Notwithstanding any other law to the contrary, a health
care professional otherwise authorized to prescribe an emergency
opioid antagonist may dispense, prescribe or distribute the
emergency opioid antagonist directly or by a standing order to
an authorized law enforcement officer or firefighter in
accordance with an agreement under subsection (b) or to a person
at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose or family
member, friend or other person in a position to assist a person
at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose.
(c.1) Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a health
