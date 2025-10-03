Senate Bill 1024 Printer's Number 1191

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1191 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1024 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, FONTANA, COMITTA, KIM, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, PISCIOTTANO, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND MUTH, OCTOBER 3, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2025 AN ACT Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of ethnic intimidation; and, in particular rights and immunities, further prohibiting civil rights violations. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 2710 heading, (a) and (c) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, amended by the act of December 3, 2002 (P.L.1176, No.143), declared unconstitutional, 936 A.2d 188 (Pa. Commonwealth 2007), affirmed, 951 A.2d 345 (2008), are amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to read: § 2710. [Ethnic] Hate-based intimidation. (a) Offense defined.--A person commits the offense of [ethnic] hate-based intimidation if, with malicious intention toward the race, color, religion [or], national origin, ethnicity, ancestry, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation or disability of another 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

