Senate Bill 1024 Printer's Number 1191

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1191

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1024

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,

FONTANA, COMITTA, KIM, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, KANE,

PISCIOTTANO, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND MUTH, OCTOBER 3, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and

Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of

ethnic intimidation; and, in particular rights and

immunities, further prohibiting civil rights violations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2710 heading, (a) and (c) of Title 18 of

the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, amended by the act of

December 3, 2002 (P.L.1176, No.143), declared unconstitutional,

936 A.2d 188 (Pa. Commonwealth 2007), affirmed, 951 A.2d 345

(2008), are amended and the section is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

§ 2710. [Ethnic] Hate-based intimidation.

(a) Offense defined.--A person commits the offense of

[ethnic] hate-based intimidation if, with malicious intention

toward the race, color, religion [or], national origin,

ethnicity, ancestry, sex, gender, gender identity, gender

expression, sexual orientation or disability of another

