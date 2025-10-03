Senate Bill 1024 Printer's Number 1191
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1191
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1024
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,
FONTANA, COMITTA, KIM, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, KANE,
PISCIOTTANO, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND MUTH, OCTOBER 3, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and
Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of
ethnic intimidation; and, in particular rights and
immunities, further prohibiting civil rights violations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2710 heading, (a) and (c) of Title 18 of
the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, amended by the act of
December 3, 2002 (P.L.1176, No.143), declared unconstitutional,
936 A.2d 188 (Pa. Commonwealth 2007), affirmed, 951 A.2d 345
(2008), are amended and the section is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
§ 2710. [Ethnic] Hate-based intimidation.
(a) Offense defined.--A person commits the offense of
[ethnic] hate-based intimidation if, with malicious intention
toward the race, color, religion [or], national origin,
ethnicity, ancestry, sex, gender, gender identity, gender
expression, sexual orientation or disability of another
