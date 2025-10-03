Senate Bill 1029 Printer's Number 1194

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Appropriate agency." A department, board, commission or

agency of the Commonwealth, the Federal Government or another

state as approved by the Attorney General of the Commonwealth

for access to the hate group database.

"Hate crime." A criminal offense against a person or

property motivated in whole or in part by an offender's bias

against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation,

ethnicity, gender identity or any other immutable

characteristic.

"Hate group." A group of individuals, as designated by the

Attorney General, who, based on the group's official statements

or principles, the statements of group leaders or group

activities, has beliefs, biases or practices that attack or

malign a class of people and who may commit or attempt to commit

a hate crime in this Commonwealth.

"Hate group database." The Statewide hate group database

established under section 602 (relating to hate group database).

"Intelligence information." Information concerning the

habits, practices, characteristics, possessions, associations

and affiliations of an individual or group of individuals

compiled in an effort to anticipate, prevent and monitor hate

group activity and investigate or prosecute hate crimes.

"Law enforcement agency." The Pennsylvania State Police and

a police department of a city, borough, incorporated town or

township in this Commonwealth. The term includes county district

attorneys' offices and the Office of Attorney General of the

Commonwealth, Federal law enforcement agencies and law

enforcement agencies of other states in accordance with rules

and regulations promulgated by the Attorney General to implement

