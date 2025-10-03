Senate Bill 1029 Printer's Number 1194
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Appropriate agency." A department, board, commission or
agency of the Commonwealth, the Federal Government or another
state as approved by the Attorney General of the Commonwealth
for access to the hate group database.
"Hate crime." A criminal offense against a person or
property motivated in whole or in part by an offender's bias
against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation,
ethnicity, gender identity or any other immutable
characteristic.
"Hate group." A group of individuals, as designated by the
Attorney General, who, based on the group's official statements
or principles, the statements of group leaders or group
activities, has beliefs, biases or practices that attack or
malign a class of people and who may commit or attempt to commit
a hate crime in this Commonwealth.
"Hate group database." The Statewide hate group database
established under section 602 (relating to hate group database).
"Intelligence information." Information concerning the
habits, practices, characteristics, possessions, associations
and affiliations of an individual or group of individuals
compiled in an effort to anticipate, prevent and monitor hate
group activity and investigate or prosecute hate crimes.
"Law enforcement agency." The Pennsylvania State Police and
a police department of a city, borough, incorporated town or
township in this Commonwealth. The term includes county district
attorneys' offices and the Office of Attorney General of the
Commonwealth, Federal law enforcement agencies and law
enforcement agencies of other states in accordance with rules
and regulations promulgated by the Attorney General to implement
20250SB1029PN1194 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.