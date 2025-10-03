Senate Bill 1031 Printer's Number 1196
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - The following words and phrases when used in this part shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Allowable expenditures." Costs incurred in connection with
the operation of an eligible business, including the expenses of
fixed assets, such as the construction, acquisition and
development of real estate, materials, start-up, tenant fit-out,
working capital, salaries and research and development
expenditures.
"Biotechnology." The continually expanding body of
fundamental knowledge about the functioning of biological
systems from the macro level to the molecular and subatomic
levels, including novel products, services, technologies and
subtechnologies developed as a result of insights gained from
research advances, which add to that body of fundamental
knowledge.
"Biotechnology business." A person that:
(1) does business in this Commonwealth and files a
corporate net income tax return under this article; and
(2) is engaged in either of the following:
(i) the research, development, production or
provision of biotechnology for the purpose of developing
or providing products or processes for specific
commercial or public purposes, including medical,
pharmaceutical, nutritional and other health-related
purposes, agricultural purposes and environmental
purposes; or
(ii) the provision of services or products necessar y
for research, development, production or the provision of
a technology or biotechnology business.
