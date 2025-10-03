Senate Bill 1031 Printer's Number 1196

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - The following words and phrases when used in this part shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Allowable expenditures." Costs incurred in connection with

the operation of an eligible business, including the expenses of

fixed assets, such as the construction, acquisition and

development of real estate, materials, start-up, tenant fit-out,

working capital, salaries and research and development

expenditures.

"Biotechnology." The continually expanding body of

fundamental knowledge about the functioning of biological

systems from the macro level to the molecular and subatomic

levels, including novel products, services, technologies and

subtechnologies developed as a result of insights gained from

research advances, which add to that body of fundamental

knowledge.

"Biotechnology business." A person that:

(1) does business in this Commonwealth and files a

corporate net income tax return under this article; and

(2) is engaged in either of the following:

(i) the research, development, production or

provision of biotechnology for the purpose of developing

or providing products or processes for specific

commercial or public purposes, including medical,

pharmaceutical, nutritional and other health-related

purposes, agricultural purposes and environmental

purposes; or

(ii) the provision of services or products necessar y

for research, development, production or the provision of

a technology or biotechnology business.

20250SB1031PN1196 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30