Senate Bill 1032 Printer's Number 1197
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1197
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1032
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STEFANO, J. WARD AND VOGEL,
OCTOBER 3, 2025
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, OCTOBER 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
distilleries, wineries, bonded warehouses, bailees for hire
and transporters for hire, further providing for limited
wineries.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 505.2(a) of the act of April 12, 1951
(P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, is amended by adding
a clause and subsection (c) is amended by adding a definition to
read:
Section 505.2. Limited Wineries.--(a) In the interest of
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.