Senate Bill 1033 Printer's Number 1198
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 1198
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1033
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, MILLER, SAVAL, PENNYCUICK, COSTA,
KEARNEY, STEFANO AND MALONE, OCTOBER 3, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, OCTOBER 3, 2025
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, further providing for exemptions and special
provisions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That section 2(b)(v) of Article VIII be amended to read:
§ 2. Exemptions and special provisions.
* * *
(b) The General Assembly may, by law:
* * *
(v) Establish standards and qualifications by which local
taxing authorities [in counties of the first and second class]
may make uniform special real property tax provisions applicable
to taxpayers who are longtime owner-occupants as shall be
defined by the General Assembly of residences in areas where
real property values have risen markedly as a consequence of the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.