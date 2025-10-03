Senate Bill 1033 Printer's Number 1198

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 1198

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1033

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, MILLER, SAVAL, PENNYCUICK, COSTA,

KEARNEY, STEFANO AND MALONE, OCTOBER 3, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, OCTOBER 3, 2025

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for exemptions and special

provisions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That section 2(b)(v) of Article VIII be amended to read:

§ 2. Exemptions and special provisions.

* * *

(b) The General Assembly may, by law:

* * *

(v) Establish standards and qualifications by which local

taxing authorities [in counties of the first and second class]

may make uniform special real property tax provisions applicable

to taxpayers who are longtime owner-occupants as shall be

defined by the General Assembly of residences in areas where

real property values have risen markedly as a consequence of the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18