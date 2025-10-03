Senate Bill 1034 Printer's Number 1199

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1199 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1034 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY MALONE, FONTANA, COSTA AND TARTAGLIONE, OCTOBER 3, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further providing for exclusions from child abuse. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 6304(f)(2)(i) of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read: § 6304. Exclusions from child abuse. * * * (f) Child-on-child contact.-- * * * (2) Notwithstanding paragraph (1), the following shall apply: (i) Acts constituting any of the following crimes against a child shall be subject to the reporting requirements of this chapter: (A) rape as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3121 (relating to rape); 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

