Senate Bill 1034 Printer's Number 1199

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1199

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1034

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MALONE, FONTANA, COSTA AND TARTAGLIONE,

OCTOBER 3, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further

providing for exclusions from child abuse.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6304(f)(2)(i) of Title 23 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 6304. Exclusions from child abuse.

* * *

(f) Child-on-child contact.--

* * *

(2) Notwithstanding paragraph (1), the following shall

apply:

(i) Acts constituting any of the following crimes

against a child shall be subject to the reporting

requirements of this chapter:

(A) rape as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3121

(relating to rape);

