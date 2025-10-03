Senate Bill 1034 Printer's Number 1199
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1199
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1034
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MALONE, FONTANA, COSTA AND TARTAGLIONE,
OCTOBER 3, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further
providing for exclusions from child abuse.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6304(f)(2)(i) of Title 23 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 6304. Exclusions from child abuse.
* * *
(f) Child-on-child contact.--
* * *
(2) Notwithstanding paragraph (1), the following shall
apply:
(i) Acts constituting any of the following crimes
against a child shall be subject to the reporting
requirements of this chapter:
(A) rape as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3121
(relating to rape);
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
