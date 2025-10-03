Senate Bill 1030 Printer's Number 1201
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 1201
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1030
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD AND TARTAGLIONE, OCTOBER 3, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, OCTOBER 3, 2025
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, providing for right to human dignity.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That Article I be amended by adding a section to read:
§ 30. Inviolability of human dignity.
The dignity of the human being is inviolable.
Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed
constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:
(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of
the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall
proceed immediately to comply with the advertising
requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the Constitution
of Pennsylvania.
(2) Upon the second passage by the General Assembly of
the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall
