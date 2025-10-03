Senate Bill 1030 Printer's Number 1201

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 1201

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1030

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD AND TARTAGLIONE, OCTOBER 3, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, OCTOBER 3, 2025

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, providing for right to human dignity.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That Article I be amended by adding a section to read:

§ 30. Inviolability of human dignity.

The dignity of the human being is inviolable.

Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed

constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:

(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of

the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall

proceed immediately to comply with the advertising

requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the Constitution

of Pennsylvania.

(2) Upon the second passage by the General Assembly of

the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall

