Senate Resolution 162 Printer's Number 1200

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1200

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

162

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, HAYWOOD, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE,

FONTANA, VOGEL, BROWN, COMITTA, KEARNEY, BOSCOLA AND COSTA,

OCTOBER 3, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 3, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of November 2 through 8, 2025, as "Election

Official and Election Worker Appreciation Week" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Senate seeks to honor the service and dedication

of our Commonwealth's election officials and election workers;

and

WHEREAS, Election officials and election workers provide an

invaluable function to our State and are one of this

Commonwealth's most valuable resources; and

WHEREAS, From a judge of elections helping a first-time voter

at their local precinct to county officials who count the

ballots and the boards of election who manage this extraordinary

task, election officials and election workers are truly the

unsung heroes of our democracy; and

WHEREAS, Elections are the foundation of our democracy and

election officials and election workers strive tirelessly to

protect this essential right while maintaining public confidence

in the outcome of our elections; and

You just read:

