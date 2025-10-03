Senate Resolution 162 Printer's Number 1200
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1200
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
162
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, HAYWOOD, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE,
FONTANA, VOGEL, BROWN, COMITTA, KEARNEY, BOSCOLA AND COSTA,
OCTOBER 3, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 3, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of November 2 through 8, 2025, as "Election
Official and Election Worker Appreciation Week" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Senate seeks to honor the service and dedication
of our Commonwealth's election officials and election workers;
and
WHEREAS, Election officials and election workers provide an
invaluable function to our State and are one of this
Commonwealth's most valuable resources; and
WHEREAS, From a judge of elections helping a first-time voter
at their local precinct to county officials who count the
ballots and the boards of election who manage this extraordinary
task, election officials and election workers are truly the
unsung heroes of our democracy; and
WHEREAS, Elections are the foundation of our democracy and
election officials and election workers strive tirelessly to
protect this essential right while maintaining public confidence
in the outcome of our elections; and
