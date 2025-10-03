Submit Release
Senate Bill 1035 Printer's Number 1204

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1204

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1035

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, COLLETT, SAVAL, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY,

FONTANA, COSTA, VOGEL, KIM, COMITTA, LAUGHLIN, ROBINSON,

PISCIOTTANO, MUTH, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, HAYWOOD AND

L. WILLIAMS, OCTOBER 3, 2025

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, OCTOBER 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An

act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for

patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana

organization registration; imposing duties on the Department

of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana

organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical

Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana

Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research

program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,

the Department of Education and the Department of Human

Services; and providing for academic clinical research

centers and for penalties and enforcement," providing for

compassionate access to medical marijuana.

This act may be referred to as Ryan's Law.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known

as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding a chapter to

read:

CHAPTER 14

COMPASSIONATE ACCESS TO MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Section 1401. Legislative intent.

