Senate Bill 1035 Printer's Number 1204

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1204 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1035 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY KANE, COLLETT, SAVAL, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY, FONTANA, COSTA, VOGEL, KIM, COMITTA, LAUGHLIN, ROBINSON, PISCIOTTANO, MUTH, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, HAYWOOD AND L. WILLIAMS, OCTOBER 3, 2025 REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, OCTOBER 3, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana organization registration; imposing duties on the Department of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections, the Department of Education and the Department of Human Services; and providing for academic clinical research centers and for penalties and enforcement," providing for compassionate access to medical marijuana. This act may be referred to as Ryan's Law. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding a chapter to read: CHAPTER 14 COMPASSIONATE ACCESS TO MEDICAL MARIJUANA Section 1401. Legislative intent. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.