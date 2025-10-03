Senate Resolution 157 Printer's Number 1206
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - WHEREAS, Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) represents a
centuries-old movement rooted in America's founding principles
and its enduring legacy of civil rights and social justice
efforts, aimed at delivering laws, policies and initiatives that
fulfill the promises of the Constitution of the United States;
and
WHEREAS, Historic DEI policies, including the 19th Amendment
to the Constitution of the United States, the Civil Rights Act
of 1964 and the Americans with Disabilities Act, among others,
reflect corrective legislative and legal actions taken
throughout our nation's history to expand and guarantee access
to educational, economic and civic opportunities; and
WHEREAS, DEI principles and policies promote equal access to
opportunities, cultivate an environment of respect and belonging
and ensure that every individual, regardless of background, can
fully participate in all aspects of society; and
WHEREAS, DEI is essential to building a society where all
individuals are valued, heard and included by removing barriers
to opportunity and allowing merit to shine; and
WHEREAS, DEI widens pathways to the American Dream for every
community, enabling all people to share in the benefits of our
nation's prosperity; and
WHEREAS, Freedom of speech and expression are fundamental
constitutional rights, safeguarding the ability of individuals
to voice their ideas and opinions without government
interference, punishment or retaliation; and
WHEREAS, Efforts by anti-DEI activists, politicians and
corporate decision makers to prohibit DEI infringe upon
individuals' rights to free expression, diminish the diversity
of perspectives that strengthen society and conflict with
