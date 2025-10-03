Senate Resolution 157 Printer's Number 1206

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - WHEREAS, Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) represents a

centuries-old movement rooted in America's founding principles

and its enduring legacy of civil rights and social justice

efforts, aimed at delivering laws, policies and initiatives that

fulfill the promises of the Constitution of the United States;

and

WHEREAS, Historic DEI policies, including the 19th Amendment

to the Constitution of the United States, the Civil Rights Act

of 1964 and the Americans with Disabilities Act, among others,

reflect corrective legislative and legal actions taken

throughout our nation's history to expand and guarantee access

to educational, economic and civic opportunities; and

WHEREAS, DEI principles and policies promote equal access to

opportunities, cultivate an environment of respect and belonging

and ensure that every individual, regardless of background, can

fully participate in all aspects of society; and

WHEREAS, DEI is essential to building a society where all

individuals are valued, heard and included by removing barriers

to opportunity and allowing merit to shine; and

WHEREAS, DEI widens pathways to the American Dream for every

community, enabling all people to share in the benefits of our

nation's prosperity; and

WHEREAS, Freedom of speech and expression are fundamental

constitutional rights, safeguarding the ability of individuals

to voice their ideas and opinions without government

interference, punishment or retaliation; and

WHEREAS, Efforts by anti-DEI activists, politicians and

corporate decision makers to prohibit DEI infringe upon

individuals' rights to free expression, diminish the diversity

of perspectives that strengthen society and conflict with

20250SR0157PN1206 - 2 -

