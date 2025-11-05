Senate Bill 1077 Printer's Number 1291
PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - aircraft registration.
Section 6. The definition of "all-terrain vehicle" or "ATV"
in section 7702 of Title 75 is amended to read:
§ 7702. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the
meanings given to them in this section:
"All-terrain vehicle" or "ATV." A motorized off-highway
vehicle which travels on three or more tires and which has:
(1) a maximum width of 50 inches and a maximum dry
weight of 1,200 pounds; or
(2) a width which exceeds 50 inches or a dry weight
which exceeds 1,200 pounds.
An ATV described in paragraph (1) may be referred to as a Class
I ATV, and an ATV described in paragraph (2) may be referred to
as a Class II ATV. This term does not include snowmobiles, trail
bikes, motorboats, golf carts, aircraft, roadable aircraft, dune
buggies, automobiles, construction machines, trucks or home
utility machines; military, fire, emergency and law enforcement
vehicles; implements of husbandry; multipurpose agricultural
vehicles; vehicles used by the department; or any vehicle that
is or is required to be registered under Chapter 13 (relating to
registration of vehicles). In addition, this term does not
include off-road motor vehicles used exclusively as utility
vehicles for agricultural or business operations and
incidentally operated or moved upon the highway.
* * *
Section 7. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
