Senate Bill 1077 Printer's Number 1291

PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - aircraft registration.

Section 6. The definition of "all-terrain vehicle" or "ATV"

in section 7702 of Title 75 is amended to read:

§ 7702. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the

meanings given to them in this section:

"All-terrain vehicle" or "ATV." A motorized off-highway

vehicle which travels on three or more tires and which has:

(1) a maximum width of 50 inches and a maximum dry

weight of 1,200 pounds; or

(2) a width which exceeds 50 inches or a dry weight

which exceeds 1,200 pounds.

An ATV described in paragraph (1) may be referred to as a Class

I ATV, and an ATV described in paragraph (2) may be referred to

as a Class II ATV. This term does not include snowmobiles, trail

bikes, motorboats, golf carts, aircraft, roadable aircraft, dune

buggies, automobiles, construction machines, trucks or home

utility machines; military, fire, emergency and law enforcement

vehicles; implements of husbandry; multipurpose agricultural

vehicles; vehicles used by the department; or any vehicle that

is or is required to be registered under Chapter 13 (relating to

registration of vehicles). In addition, this term does not

include off-road motor vehicles used exclusively as utility

vehicles for agricultural or business operations and

incidentally operated or moved upon the highway.

* * *

Section 7. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

