Senate Resolution 165 Printer's Number 1207

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1207

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

165

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KANE, FONTANA,

COSTA, COMITTA AND CAPPELLETTI, OCTOBER 3, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 3, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing October 15, 2025, as "Global Dignity Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Global Dignity Day is celebrated annually on the

third Wednesday of October to invite people across the world to

look beyond what divides us and recognize the dignity and

humanity we all share; and

WHEREAS, Dignity is the God given equal worth of every

person; and

WHEREAS, Foundational principles of human dignity can be

found throughout history, including in the governing documents

of international, national and state jurisdictions; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians have inherent dignity that should be

acknowledged and respected; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize October 15, 2025, as

"Global Dignity Day" in Pennsylvania.

