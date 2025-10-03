Senate Resolution 165 Printer's Number 1207
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1207
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
165
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KANE, FONTANA,
COSTA, COMITTA AND CAPPELLETTI, OCTOBER 3, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 3, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing October 15, 2025, as "Global Dignity Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Global Dignity Day is celebrated annually on the
third Wednesday of October to invite people across the world to
look beyond what divides us and recognize the dignity and
humanity we all share; and
WHEREAS, Dignity is the God given equal worth of every
person; and
WHEREAS, Foundational principles of human dignity can be
found throughout history, including in the governing documents
of international, national and state jurisdictions; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians have inherent dignity that should be
acknowledged and respected; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize October 15, 2025, as
"Global Dignity Day" in Pennsylvania.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.